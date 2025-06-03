Rash: Don’t dim America’s ‘beacon of hope’

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
“Give me your tired, your poor, / your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, / the wretched refuse of your teeming shore,” were words once welcoming the world to America. They’re from the poem posted at the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty, Emma Lazarus’ “The New Colossus,” which ends: “Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, / I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Tragically, for both the huddled masses and those who can already breathe free in America, the golden door is increasingly leaden due to Trump administration policies backed by the Supreme Court, including a recent ruling that greenlit the administration’s red light to humanitarian parole protections for more than 500,000 migrants from four beleaguered Latin American nations: Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. This comes after the court agreed to the revocation of temporary legal status for about 350,000 Venezuelans under a separate Biden-era program.
“This is a pattern we have seen with this administration, which is to roll back programs that have been extended to people who are not citizens but have been extended to people in a temporary capacity to allow them to come to the United States,” said Julia Decker, policy director for the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota.
These countries’ conditions, said Decker, are still dire and dangerous on a general and often individual level. There is “a lot of evidence that there’s a lot of instability; there are a lot of conditions that are going to be particularly dangerous and create a lot of risks for folks if they are forced to return.”
While there are higher concentrations of people under protected status from other countries in other programs residing in Minnesota, according to census data provided by the Minnesota State Demographic Center, there are between 6,000-7,000 individuals in this state born in Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, with some portion potentially affected by the court order.
“The broader picture here,” said Decker, “is that as we see these rollbacks of temporary programs, we’re also seeing a rollback of just protection generally for people who are facing all sorts of risks and harms, both general instability, poverty and violence, but also personalized risks that under both international and U.S. refugee and asylum law should be grounds for asylum claims, refugee claims, and yet are not.” And that, added Decker, “is a sharp departure from that sort of baseline principle.”