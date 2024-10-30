Greater Minnesota

Rare big cat caught on camera in Voyageurs National Park

There have been few sightings of cougars in Voyageurs, which are probably just passing through.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 30, 2024
A male cougar spotted Oct. 25 in Voyageurs National Park. Photo by Voyageurs Wolf Project. (Voyageurs Wolf Project)

Footage from Voyageurs National Park recently caught a large cougar on camera.

The male cougar was seen on Oct. 25 in the Marion/Franklin Lake area of the national park, according to a post on the Voyageurs Wolf Project’s social media pages.

“Most cougars traveling through Minnesota and the Great Lakes region are thought to be young dispersing males. This one appears to be a hunk,” the caption read.

There have been only six observations of cougars in the national park in the last three years, all seemingly solitary individuals not spotted again, the park said. They have yet to see evidence that there is a breeding population of cougars in the area.

Zoë Jackson

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

