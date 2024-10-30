Footage from Voyageurs National Park recently caught a large cougar on camera.
Rare big cat caught on camera in Voyageurs National Park
There have been few sightings of cougars in Voyageurs, which are probably just passing through.
The male cougar was seen on Oct. 25 in the Marion/Franklin Lake area of the national park, according to a post on the Voyageurs Wolf Project’s social media pages.
“Most cougars traveling through Minnesota and the Great Lakes region are thought to be young dispersing males. This one appears to be a hunk,” the caption read.
There have been only six observations of cougars in the national park in the last three years, all seemingly solitary individuals not spotted again, the park said. They have yet to see evidence that there is a breeding population of cougars in the area.
