A third straight day of dry weather across much of Minnesota was a welcome sight Wednesday as the state continued to reel from flood waters after recent heavy rain. But many worries and concerns remained as swells of water continued to threaten more property and inflict more damage.

In Rapidan southwest of Mankato, Blue Earth County officials are keeping a close watch on the County Road 9 bridge where soil erosion could impact its piers and structural integrity, said Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer.

The bridge is very close to where rushing water is bypassing a century-old dam and continues to deeply cut away at the shoreline as water flows around the west end of the structure. In recent days, the swift current has swept away a house, playground, dumpster, propane tank, satellite toilet, steel shipping container and numerous trees, Meyer said.

Friends of the Hruska family who lost their home have started an online GoFundMe fundraiser to help them.

Video (01:17) A large portion of a house teetering on the edge of the Blue Earth River near the Rapidan Dam fell into the water late Tuesday. Provided by AW Aerial.

In other parts of the state, the National Guard is offering assistance, like in Jackson and Waterville, where soldiers are helping with water pumping operations, officials with the State Emergency Operations Center said. The center was activated over the weekend to help coordinate flood response and fill in gaps that stressed state and local governments can't.

In recent days, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has provided more than 175,000 sandbags and multiple water pumps to try to protect critical infrastructure in Rice, Le Sueur, Jackson, Rock, St. Louis and Blue Earth counties.

Shelters have been established in Faribault and Cook for people needing a place to go. The Minnesota Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters established a 211 hotline to connect people with volunteer resources. Nearly 75 inmates at the Faribault Correctional Facility are helping with sandbagging, HSEM said.

"We can be there for all those affected by these rains and flooding," said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson. "This will not be a short-term solution. We are here for the long haul. To be a shoulder, to be a resource and to be there during and after the recovery."

Le Sueur County Public Health Department will distribute free well testing kits on Monday and Tuesday, county officials said.

Hwy. 169 between Mankato and Le Sueur remained closed. Hwy. 19 near Henderson and Hwy. 60 and 62 near Windom and Hwy. 71 in Jackson also were closed due to flooding, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

In the metro, rising water has Harriet Island in St. Paul submerged and has officials bracing the Mississippi River to reach its seventh-highest crest ever.

"My heart goes out to all those who've lost homes and businesses," Gov. Tim Walz said in a Facebook post.








