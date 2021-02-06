After amassing 30 goals in sweeps over Arizona State and Ohio State in their past two series, the Gophers men's hockey team knew that goals might not come so easily against rival Wisconsin in a Border Battle matchup.

Turns out, one goal wasn't nearly enough for the Gophers.

Cole Caufield, the nation's leading scorer, scored the second of his two goals with 7 minutes left in the third period, and Dylan Holloway added two third-period goals as 11th-ranked Wisconsin defeated the second-ranked Gophers 4-1 on Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The victory was the second in three games for the Badgers (12-7, 10-5 Big Ten) against Minnesota (15-4, 11-4). Wisconsin has whittled the Gophers' Big Ten lead to two points (33-31) entering Saturday night's series finale.

Robbie Beydoun made 24 saves for Wisconsin. Jack LaFontaine stopped 25 shots for the Gophers.

Wisconsin wasted no time taking a 1-0 lead, getting a goal 1:04 into the first period from Caufield, who was sprung on breakaway on a pass by Ty Pelton-Byce after a Gophers turnover at their blue line. The two goals give Caulfield, a first-round draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens, 16 goals on the season. It was his ninth goal in his past six games, and he also leads the nation with 30 points.

The Gophers got the game's first power play at 9:56 of the first when Holloway hauled down Blake McLaughlin. The power play became a 5-on-3 for 1:02 when the Badgers were called for too many men on the ice. Wisconsin killed the 5-on-3, led by a huge kick save by Beydoun, then killed the remainder of the second penalty. LaFontaine made a save on a Tarek Baker shorthanded breakaway to keep it a one-goal game.

Wisconsin got a power play with 1:47 left in the first when Gophers forward Jack Perbix hooked Caufield. The Badgers, ranked third nationally with the man advantage, could not score.

Beydoun made 11 saves in the first period, including four during the extended power-play. Also key for the Badgers in the first was their 11-3 advantage in blocked shots.

Led by the Linus Weissbach-Pelton-Byce-Caufield line, Wisconsin held a territorial advantage early in the second period and prevented the Gophers from getting their first shot on goal of the period until 8:01 had elapsed.

That first shot of the period for Minnesota was a big one. Sammy Walker took a backhand pass from Scott Reedy and blasted a shot past Beydoun and off the post and in to tie the score 1-1. The goal was Walker's 10th of the season. McLaughlin got the second assist.

LaFontaine's saves on Josh Ess and Sam Stange kept the score tied at the 13- and 15-minute marks, and the senior came up big late in the period with a save on a Wisconsin four-on-two rush.

In the third period, Sampo Ranta had a wide-open net after Beydoun gave up a juicy rebound of a Brock Faber shot, but Ranta fired wide at 7:10 and looked to the rafters in frustration.

Then Wisconsin took over, with Weissbach feeding Caufield on a two-on-one, and Holloway, a first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers, scoring 42 seconds later and adding a power-play goal at 15:18.

The Star Tribune reporter did not attend this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews after the game.