Unruly passenger forces Sun Country flight from Minneapolis to Newark to land in Chicago

The flight was diverted after a passenger who was ranting about the LGBTQ community said the plane was going down.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 3, 2025 at 2:59PM
Airplanes sit inside the Sun Country Airlines hangar in Minneapolis in 2024. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Sun Country flight from Minneapolis to Newark, N.J., on Friday morning was forced to divert and land in Chicago after a passenger ranting about the LGBTQ community said the plane was going down.

Tracking data shows the flight left Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 7:13 a.m. and landed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport a little over an hour later. It had been scheduled to land in Newark at 9:43 a.m.

Seth Evans, a Minnesota native flying back to his home in New York City, was sitting across the aisle from the unruly passenger.

As the plane idled in Chicago waiting for police to arrive, Evans said in a series of text messages that the man was acting erratically for the entire flight, standing up and screaming between playing games of Candy Crush.

Evans said it wasn’t until the man said something to the effect of “the plane is going down” that the fight was diverted. He said the man was screaming about getting “gang chased,” “cooked” and “radiated” by the LGBTQ community and that this was causing him cancer. Evans said the man was wearing “no less than 15 masks” stacked one on top of the other.

At least once Evans recalled the man saying, “Trump is here.”

The passenger was handcuffed and taken off the plane without incident by Chicago police officers. The flight remained idled as U.S. Marshals and police interviewed passengers about the incident.

A Sun Country spokesperson confirmed in a statement that the flight was diverted to Chicago “as a precaution in response to a disruptive passenger.”

“The flight landed without incident and the passenger in question was turned over to law enforcement and removed from the aircraft,” the statement said. “We appreciate our passengers’ patience during the interruption to their travels and the flight is continuing on to Newark this morning.”

Paul Walsh of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

