After a quartet of Week Zero games, college football kicks into full gear beginning Thursday. For the Big Ten, that means a first look at the conference as an 18-team behemoth. Here are the Week 1 picks in the conference.
Randy Johnson’s Week 1 Big Ten football picks
As the conference expands, so do the picks. Here’s a look at the first large slate of games to open a brand new era of football.
Three with intrigue
No. 23 USC vs. No. 13 LSU at Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, ABC
* The Big Ten and SEC have spent the past couple of years trying to corner the market in college football, and this game marks the first meeting matching blue bloods of the new mega-leagues. Both the Trojans and Tigers are replacing Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, and LSU might have an edge with Garrett Nussmeier over USC’s Miller Moss. LSU 28, USC 24.
No. 8 Penn State at West Virginia, 11 a.m. Saturday, FOX
* This regional rivalry disappeared when Penn State began Big Ten play in 1993, but it returned last year with a 38-15 Nittany Lions victory. This one is in Morgantown, and it will be much closer. Penn State 20, West Virginia 17.
Fresno State at No. 9 Michigan, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS
* The defending national champion Wolverines will rely on one of the nation’s best defenses while the offense rebuilds. Michigan 31, Fresno State 10.
Keep an eye on
Florida Atlantic at Michigan State, 6 p.m. Friday, BTN
* Both the Owls and Spartans are rebuilding under Tom Herman and Jonathan Smith, respectively. MSU’s route back should be quicker. Michigan State 34, Florida Atlantic 20.
Western Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. Saturday, FS1
* First meeting between Broncos and Badgers since Wisconsin topped P.J. Fleck’s WMU team 24-16 in the Cotton Bowl following the 2016 season. Wisconsin 35, Western Michigan 13.
And the rest
Howard at Rutgers, 5 p.m. Thursday, BTN
* Athan Kaliakmanis makes his Rutgers debut. Rutgers 31, Howard 13.
Eastern Illinois at Illinois, 8 p.m. Thursday, BTN
* At least the Panthers need to drive only 56 miles to collect a paycheck. Illinois 42, Eastern Illinois 13.
Illinois State at No. 25 Iowa, 11 a.m. Saturday, BTN
* Hawkeyes are slow starters on offense, but their defense is stout. Iowa 17, Illinois State 3.
Connecticut at Maryland, 11 a.m. Saturday, FS1
* Terrapins are breaking in a new QB, but they have enough skill to weapons to beat UConn. Maryland 37, Connecticut 17.
Indiana State at Purdue, 11 a.m. Saturday, BTN
* Boilermakers are 6-0 vs. FCS-level Sycamores. Purdue 34, Indiana State 10.
Akron at No. 2 Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS
* Chip Kelly makes his debut as Buckeyes offensive coordinator. Ohio State 59, Akron 7.
Florida International at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN
* Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers debut is against a solid Conference USA squad. Florida International 24, Indiana 21.
UTEP at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, FOX
* The Dylan Raiola era starts on a strong note. Nebraska 31, UTEP 13.
Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN
* Wildcats open their temporary lakefront stadium with a tight victory. Northwestern 23, Miami (Ohio) 20.
Idaho at No. 3 Oregon, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN
* Ducks and QB Dillon Gabriel toy with Vandals. Oregon 55, Idaho 17.
UCLA at Hawaii, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS
* Bruins need to win early before schedule turns nasty. UCLA 31, Hawaii 21.
Weber State at Washington, 10 p.m. Saturday, BTN
* Jedd Fisch has a successful coaching debut for Huskies. Washington 34, Weber State 10.
As the conference expands, so do the picks. Here’s a look at the first large slate of games to open a brand new era of football.