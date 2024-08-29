Will the Gophers top North Carolina in the season opener? Here’s Randy Johnson’s preview.
Minnesota and North Carolina both withstood late-season slumps last year and are eager to open a new season with a primetime matchup.
Line: North Carolina by 1 ½
The marquee nonconference game of the Gophers’ 2023 season remains the marquee nonconference game of the 2024 season, this time in Minneapolis. North Carolina beat Minnesota 31-13 in Chapel Hill last year as QB Drake Maye passed for 414 yards and two TDs. Maye is off to the NFL, and the Gophers hit the transfer portal for a new QB.
Three big story lines
The debut of Gophers QB Max Brosmer
Fans have patiently waited to see the new Gophers QB, and now they get their chance. Brosmer has hit the ground running as a team leader, and now he must back that up with achievement on the field. Coach P.J. Fleck would love for Brosmer to reach the goal of completing 70% of his passes.
The debut of Gophers DC Corey Hetherman
Joe Rossi left to become the Michigan State’s defensive coordinator, and Fleck replaced him with Rutgers LB coach Corey Hetherman, who’s streamlined and simplified the play calls. The Gophers will need to be stronger against the run (149.1 yards allowed per game last year) to find success.
Who will start at QB for North Carolina?
Coach Mack Brown, taking a page from Fleck’s playbook, didn’t release a depth chart this week, keeping things in the dark on his starting QB. Look for Max Johnson, a transfer from Texas A&M and LSU and the son of former Vikings QB Brad Johnson, to take the most snaps and Conner Harrell to see action, too.
Two key matchups
UNC DE Kaimon Rucker vs. Gophers LT Aireontae Ersery
Ersery, one of college football’s top left tackles, takes on Rucker, who had 8.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks last season. If Ersery can keep Brosmer clean while still excelling on run blocks, the Gophers will be in good shape.
UNC RB Omarion Hampton vs. Gophers LB Cody Lindenberg
A hamstring injury kept Lindenberg out of this game last year, but he’s healthy and prepared to take on Hampton, a 1,500-yard rusher last season who found the end zone 15 times. Hampton has a solid backup in USC transfer Darwin Barlow.
One stat that matters
133.2
Rushing yards per game by Gophers RB Darius Taylor last year. Taylor appeared to injure a hamstring during training camp, and he’ll likely be on the availability report. Oklahoma transfer Marcus Major would be the next man up.
How the Gophers will win.
A balanced offense with Taylor and/or Major controlling the line of scrimmage and Brosmer delivering a potent passing threat is the Gophers’ best formula for winning. Wideout Daniel Jackson gives the Gophers a passing game threat, and they’ll need Elijah Spencer and Le’Meke Brockington to contribute, too. Avoiding turnovers is a must.
How the Tar Heels will win.
North Carolina will want to keep the Gophers defense off-balance by using Harrell as a complement to drop-back passer Johnson. Hampton’s running will open things up in the passing game, and a solid defensive effort pushes the Tar Heels past Minnesota.
Prediction
Neither of these teams finished strong in 2023. The Gophers went 0-4 in November and went to a bowl game only because of their high Academic Progress Rating, while the Tar Heels dropped their final three games to finish 8-5. Depending on weather — rain is forecast — this game should come down to which team can impose its style of play on the other. At home, I’m going with the Gophers.
My expectation:
The Gophers will run the ball, Brosmer’s efficiency will be on display, and the Gophers will be happy to have a reliable kicker with a big left leg in Dragan Kesich.
Gophers 27, North Carolina 24
Darius Taylor, the Gophers’ leading returning rusher, injured a hamstring during training camp.