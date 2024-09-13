RandBall: Are the Packers suddenly the worst team in the NFC North?

And Green Bay? They lost to the Eagles on a sloppy field in Brazil, giving up more than 400 yards and 34 points in the process. More importantly, they lost QB Jordan Love to a knee injury for at least a little while. Malik Willis, acquired near the end of training camp, figures to start Sunday. They’re the only team in the division to start 0-1 and they have an unproven QB. That warrants the No. 4 spot for now.