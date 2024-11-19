I am self-aware enough to know that I have go-to subjects that perhaps get a little too much attention in my published writing and podcasts. And even if I lacked this awareness, these subjects would be front-brain thanks to constant reminders from friends, readers and listeners.
RandBall: After so much was taken away, it’s good to have Tim Brewster back
Several of my favorite subjects have left me recently, but the former Gophers football coach is blissfully back in the news.
There are a few of them who complain every time I write about Aaron Rodgers, though they should be happy because those screeds have been fewer and far between since he left for the Jets (and started to fade into irrelevance).
The Vikings’ continued employment of Kirk Cousins was a fascination for many years, as I argued in vain that paying a Grade B quarterback Grade A money was foolish. Some readers disagreed. Others agreed. Most importantly, the Vikings finally agreed and dumped Kirk earlier this year (and are 8-2 now).
I could detect a bone-deep sigh from my friends (and Star Tribune beat writer Chris Hine) every time I would take another stab at some form of “here’s why the Wolves could/should trade Karl-Anthony Towns.” And then the Wolves hauled off and did it a couple months ago.
Thanks! Also: Rude!
My favorite subjects have been disappearing one by one, as I talked about on Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
As such, I was delighted to see one of my all-time favorites return to the news Monday. Former Gophers football coach Tim Brewster, last seen around these parts in 2010, was named interim head coach at Charlotte after Biff Poggi was fired after compiling a 6-16 record.
Brewster did not enjoy a successful three-plus seasons as Gophers coach from 2007-10, but he did give us mountains of content and memorable moments. Brewster was perhaps a little ahead of his time with his over-the-top enthusiasm, and his time as coach probably suffered from the inherent cynicism of the early social media era.
He was earnest to both his own benefit and his own detriment, all of which was never captured so beautifully as in this motivational video that I still watch every now and then when I need a pick-me up.
Several of the catchphrases from that video still resonate with Minnesota fans, but “get your chili hot” seems to be the one remembered the best. It was the inspiration for me to call a local restaurant in Mississippi in 2012 after he was hired as the wide receivers coach at Mississippi State.
Sadly, I was #BlockedByBrew on Twitter several years ago, as were a lot of you. I sort of lost touch with what he was up to, but I am happy to report that Charlotte is his eighth coaching stop since 2012 and this interim gig is his first head coaching opportunity since Minnesota.
It’s just two games, but it’s enough. Brewster and his content will never be blocked from my heart.
