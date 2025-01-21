Modern sports writing focuses less on telling readers exactly what happened in a game, and for good reason. There are countless ways to instantly glean the big moments from a game even if you didn’t watch it live as long as you have a computer, tablet or a phone.
RandBall: A simple template when every Timberwolves loss feels the same
Minnesota’s loss to Memphis on Monday followed a familiar script, so we decided to create a formula of sorts to describe it.
If you’re reading this right now, I assume you have at least one of the three.
Writers who cover specific teams for their “beats,” then, are tasked with telling readers the story beyond what was plainly visible: the sights and sounds, the introspective quotes and the big-picture perspective that come from having access to players and coaches.
The Star Tribune is lucky to employ many talented beat writers, including Timberwolves writer Chris Hine. When he covers a game, as he did Monday in Memphis, he will tell readers what happened. But he will also take you deep inside the locker room.
It’s probably fortunate for Hine that sports writing has taken this pivot in recent years. Otherwise, he would probably end up writing nearly identical game stories a lot this season, and particularly when the Wolves lose.
Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and I talked about the familiarity of the 108-106 loss to Memphis during Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, while Hine will join Wednesday’s show to offer even more insights into this Wolves season.
The Wolves have played 28 “clutch” games, the most in the NBA, and are 12-16 in those games. That accounts for all but five of their losses this season.
With more time to ruminate on it, I was able to create a handy template of sorts for Wolves fans who might want to construct their own more traditional game recaps without having to start from scratch every time. In the case where there are multiple options, you choose which one is applicable. Here you go:
The Timberwolves staggered to another frustrating defeat on (day of the week), unable to (overcome a slow start/execute down the stretch) in a close loss.
Anthony Edwards led the way with (point total), but he (had a key turnover/missed a shot) in the final minute that sealed the Wolves’ fate. He shot (percentage, likely around 40) from the field.
Fans on social media were livid that head coach Chris Finch opted for a closing lineup that did not include (Rob Dillingham/Naz Reid/Nickeil Alexander-Walker) and instead opted for (Mike Conley Jr./Julius Randle/Rudy Gobert/Jaden McDaniels) as the Wolves went more than (number between two and four) minutes without a field goal during a stretch of the fourth quarter.
When asked about his player combinations after the game, Finch said (”I wanted more experience in the lineup”/”I should have made a change sooner”/”I listened to the media, are you happy now?”)
The Wolves dropped to (record within three games of .500), continuing to flirt with missing not just the playoffs but the play-in round.
Meanwhile in New York, Karl-Anthony Towns had 56 points and 34 rebounds in a blowout win and then saved a puppy from a burning building after the game.
Charge goalie Gwyneth Philips saved all 22 of Minnesota’s shots on goal, and Brianne Jenner’s first-period goal was enough to end Ottawa’s three-game skid.