A Ramsey County judge on Tuesday denied Sheriff Bob Fletcher's appeal to boost his budget by $2.54 million, saying the County Board acted within its authority when it trimmed the sheriff's budget during a countywide belt-tightening effort meant to keep taxes flat during the pandemic.

The ruling from Judge Ronald L. Abrams said Fletcher wasn't convincing as he pleaded for additional funding while the county struggled with the devastating economic effects caused by the spread of COVID-19, including a tripling of the unemployment rate.

The dispute first erupted in December after Ramsey County commissioners voted to cut $1.175 million from Fletcher's 2021 budget of some $63 million. The cut was one of several that the board made to county departments as it sought to keep taxes flat.

Fletcher turned to a provision in state law that allows sheriffs to appeal if they feel that the County Board's budget decisions were made in an "arbitrary, capricious and oppressive manner without taking into account the extent of the sheriff's responsibilities and duties."

Not only would he need the $1.175 million the board cut, Fletcher argued, but other problems with retirement contributions, salary differentials, premium pays and civil unrest meant that his budget was short by a total of $2.54 million.

At trial in early June, Fletcher's attorney argued that the sheriff wasn't involved in the budgeting process in a meaningful way and had even been "quickly dismissed" from the only County Board meeting he attended regarding the 2020-21 budget.

The judge said the record shows otherwise, saying Fletcher was not interrupted during his remarks and was given as much time as he desired to speak.

"Far from being 'quickly dismissed,' Sheriff Fletcher was treated courteously and professionally," Abrams wrote.

Fletcher also had argued that the County Board didn't take into consideration his duties when making the budget. Abrams disagreed, saying that "the record demonstrates the opposite."

