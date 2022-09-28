More than 1,000 voters in Ramsey County were sent absentee ballots with the wrong Republican state House candidate, according to county officials, who are seeking immediate help from the Minnesota Supreme Court to fix the error.

Those ballots listed Beverly Peterson as the Republican candidate for the House District 67A race in St. Paul, despite the fact that she died in early August. Under state law, Republicans were able to nominate Scott Hesselgrave to replace her on the ballot. Hesselgrave is up against DFL candidate Liz Lee, who beat incumbent Rep. John Thompson in the August primary.

But the ballots printed in 11 precincts still listed Peterson as the Republican candidate. In a release on Tuesday, Ramsey County officials said they noticed the mistake when early voting kicked off Sept. 23. As of Monday, 1,077 absentee ballots with the error had already been issued to voters.

The county must continue to send the incorrect ballots until there's a determination from the Minnesota Supreme Court on how to remedy the issue. Ramsey County filed an error and omissions petition with the court on Tuesday.

"Ramsey County sincerely regrets this error and apologizes to both the voters of District 67A and the candidates impacted by this oversight," read a statement from the county. "Ramsey County elections staff is preparing to implement a resolution as soon as one is identified by the court and is taking steps to update internal procedures to ensure an error does not happen again. It's imperative that every vote count."

The county is asking the Supreme Court to approve a process that would allow those voters to get a new ballot with the correct information so the voters can resubmit their ballots. Voters who think they got the wrong ballot from Ramsey County can also cancel their ballot and replace it with a new one up until a week before Election Day on Nov. 8.

Hesselgrave, whose unusual path to the ballot already put him behind in the race for the longtime DFL district, said he didn't know about the error until his mom read about it in the newspaper Tuesday morning.

"It's a really big deal. I have to be on the ballot, and I was registered and certified and the certification was delivered to the county and the Secretary of State," he said. "[My campaign] is a longshot for a lot of reasons, even what led to me running begs for a healing message. Maybe this will help it get out there."