Ramsey County Public Health, with the help of community partners, is offering free COVID-19 testing during the next four weekends at sites in St. Paul and Maplewood.

Participants can walk up or drive through. No insurance or identification is required. Participants do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested. Preregistration is recommended but not required via ramseycounty.us/testingsites .

Testing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays starting Aug. 8 at Aldrich Arena, 1850 White Bear Avenue, Maplewood.

Testing will run from to 2 to 6 p.m. Sundays starting Aug. 9 at Washington Technology Magnet School, 1495 Rice St., St. Paul.

Ramsey County’s positivity rate — the percentage of people who underwent testing for COVID-19 and tested positive — was 7.9 %, compared to 5.8% statewide, said Ramsey County Public Health Director Kathy Hedin at last Tuesday’s meeting.

Public Health is operating the clinics in collaboration with the Hmong American Partnership, the Hmong Health Care Professionals Coalition, the Karen Organization of Minnesota, M Health Fairview, the Minnesota Department of Health, St. Paul Public Schools, Ramsey County Parks & Recreation, the Medical Reserve Corps and the State Emergency Operations Center.

SHANNON PRATHER