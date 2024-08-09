Ramsey County has named Ling Becker, its director of workforce solutions since 2019, as the new county manager.
Ramsey County names new county manager
Ling Becker, who has been the county’s director of workforce solutions, will step into the leadership post.
Becker was selected after an extensive national search, the county said in a news release.
Becker will administer the county’s work, more than 4,000 employees and $800 million biannual budget. She will report to the County Board.
The job was posted with a pay range of between $230,000 and $290,000.
“Counties are vital in improving the lives and well-being of our residents,” Becker said in the new release. “This is at the very core of my being as an immigrant who relied on government support when my family first established itself here and as a long-time public servant.”
Becker also served as the executive director of the county’s Workforce Innovation Board and during the pandemic, led efforts to support job seekers, including a paid job-training program.
Before coming to Ramsey County five years ago, she led the Vadnais Heights Economic Development Corp., worked in transit and development for the Metropolitan Council, and worked as a consultant.
Becker succeeds County Manager Ryan O’Connor, who stepped down this year to become regional administrator of the Met Council. Johanna Berg filled in for O’Connor during the interim.
