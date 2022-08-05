Ramsey County's library director has resigned from the role after less than six months, and plans to return to his previous job.

Jake Grussing said in an interview that he will return to the Scott County Library director position starting Monday, but the role will include new initiatives.

Grussing's last day at Ramsey County is Friday.

"I am proud of my time with Ramsey County and was proud to be part of that organization, but I am excited about the opportunity with Scott County," he said.

In the Ramsey County director role, Grussing earned $81.07 an hour, or $168,000 a year, according to a county spokesperson.

Grussing started in Ramsey County in March, overseeing a $12 million annual operating budget and 99 full-time employees working at seven suburban branches.

In an email to staff, Grussing said he decided to leave "after much contemplation and discussion with my family."

"This is a unique opportunity for me to help establish and lead a new division there," the email said. "I am aware that my departure will be yet another disruption for a department that has experienced more than its share over the last few years."

Grussing, 39, had worked for Scott County Library since 2013. Prior to that, he worked for Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud, ascending to associate director. He lives in St. Paul with his wife and children.

According to county emails, Ramsey County Library Deputy Director Pang Yang is now handling leadership duties.

Ramsey County Library circulated nearly two million items in 2020 and has branches in Roseville, Maplewood, Shoreview, New Brighton, Mounds View, North St. Paul and White Bear Lake.