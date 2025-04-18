Ramsey County poised to pay $3.6 million to family of inmate who died of a brain bleed

Ramsey County stands poised to pay $3.6 million to the family of a man who died from a brain hemorrhage after screaming in pain while he was held at the county jail in August 2022.
In a federal civil rights and disability discrimination lawsuit, the family of Dillon Dean Bakke, 37, alleged he had visible injuries and was clearly suffering from a medical emergency, but he did not receive proper treatment. He was held at the jail for three days before being found unresponsive in his cell and taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Bakke never regained consciousness and died from complications of a brain bleed 18 days later.
The Ramsey County Board is expected to approve the payment to settle the lawsuit at their next meeting Tuesday. The county and four jail staff were named in the lawsuit that was filed in 2023.
County officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon. Previously, Sheriff Bob Fletcher said an internal investigation found jail medical staff were properly notified.
The county is self-insured so the settlement money will come from taxpayers.
Rich Student, attorney with Meshbesher and Student, who represented Bakke’s family in the lawsuit, said he believes it is Minnesota’s largest settlement related to the death of a jail inmate. In November, Hennepin County agreed to pay $3.4 million to the family of Lucas Bellamy, who died of a perforated bowel in 2022.
“If you take somebody into your custody and you’re restricting their freedom, you are putting them behind your bars, you have an affirmative duty to provide them basic medical care,” Student said in an interview. “That falls through the cracks too often.”