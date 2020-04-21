Ramsey County has joined a growing list of counties waiving property tax late fees for some owners facing financial hardships due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the County Board unanimously approved a measure removing penalties on tax payments made up to two months past the May 15 deadline for qualifying homeowners and small business owners, including some landlords.

Those eligible include non-escrowed homesteads and small businesses with taxes of $50,000 or less. Small landlords with residential non-homesteads of no more than three units with taxes of $20,000 or less may also seek to defer payments without penalty. Property owners need to call the county to qualify, commissioners said.

The Hennepin County Board was expected to take similar action Tuesday.

Ramsey County commissioners stressed that those who can pay their property bills should do so to ensure the ongoing financial health of cities, school districts and the county — including its public health and financial assistance divisions, which are responding to the record need.

“We are really trying to provide a real deferral and relief for those most impacted,” said Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt. “We really are encouraging everyone who is able to pay their properties.”

County Manager Ryan O’Connor said the county’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic has already cost about $7.5 million, and there’s “almost $20 million in potential expenses yet to be charged.”

That includes two new homeless shelters, beefing up of the public health and financial assistance divisions and purchases of personal protective gear for staffers and first responders.

O’Connor has asked other county departments to starting figuring out ways to reduce their annual budgets.

Ramsey County commissioners said they were actively lobbying legislators for additional help for renters who cannot pay due to job losses.

“We really need all the partners at the table, and the state is a huge partner in this,” Reinhardt said.