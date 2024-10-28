From the Editorial Board: Rally rhetoric reflects Trump’s divisiveness

Even if the offending comments were from comedians and others, what the former president said at his rally was also disgraceful, especially because he could soon be empowered to act upon it: He once again referred to some American citizens as “the enemy within” and described the news media as “the enemy of the people” — a Stalinist phrase banned by his Soviet successor, Nikita Khrushchev, because it “was specifically introduced for the purpose of physically annihilating such individuals.”