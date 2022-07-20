Minneapolis Council Member Michael Rainville has been making rounds apologizing for his recent comments blaming Somali American youth for a wave of violence on July 4th.

Rainville's apologies come as some racial justice advocacy groups and fellow Democrats are pressuring the City Council to hold Rainville accountable, including possible censure. Nothing on that topic, though, appears on Thursday's meeting agenda.

Rainville met with some members of the Somali community in private last week and apologized to more than a dozen residents frustrated with him for singling out Somali youth. Police have yet to release information on the ethnicity of those involved.

The private meeting was not the first time Rainville, a Democrat who represents the Third Ward apologized to the community. He recently attended an Eid prayer at a mosque in northeast Minneapolis and apologized to thousands of congregants.

"Rainville said 'I made a mistake and I'm here to learn and fix my mistakes and provide any support,'" said Council Member Jamal Osman who attended last week's meeting. "We acknowledge that [signaling out] people is a big problem, but the community wants to move on and has accepted his apology and they will continue working with him."

Rainville's recent meeting with the Somali community came days after his initial apology was called into question for remarks he made at an event. At a "Take Back the Street" rally, Rainville told a crowd, "We are being filmed by people who don't understand living in the violent atmosphere you have," and warned them to "Be aware of what you say and who you say it to."

Those remarks stoked anger and even stunned some of Rainville's closest allies in the Somali community, including leaders of the Dar Qalam who credit the council member for helping them address recent vandalism.

The Somali Student Association at the University of Minnesota – which helped organize the private meeting at Dar Qalam mosque – lauded Rainville for working to make inroads with the community, but noted that his comments carry broader implications "not only how people view the Somali community but also how systems of government will perceive the community."

"We are pleased that [Council Member] Rainville has actively worked to develop a relationship with the community before his insensitive remarks and hope that he will continue to build inroads within the Somali community he serves," the student group said in a statement.

The apology in politics

Larry Jacobs, a political science professor at the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs, said Rainville's commitment to engage with the community and address the harm is a step in the right direction but it's not enough.

"In politics, an apology is a well-practiced political art for ducking responsibility and accountability," Jacobs said. "The challenge for [Rainville] is to make things right, as judged by the Somali community."

Rainville has promised to work with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and council members to provide some funding for the Somali community, particular the youth in the upcoming budget, said Osman, the lone Somali American on the council.

Rainville has not responded to interview requests from the Star Tribune, and his office did not answer wide-ranging written questions that included what support for youth and community would look like.

Abdulahi Abdalla, the president of the student group, said they talked about a holistic approach to policing and addressing crime and drug use among young people, including building culturally responsive programs and resources for the community.

"Our conversation inevitably became more about public safety because Rainville is a supporter of having stronger public safety having more officers," Abdalla said, noting that many in the community favor a holistic approach to policing, including "having officers of color and culturally trained and competent behavioral response teams, and intervention programs."

Political newcomer

Rainville, 69, who represents downtown and nearby neighborhoods, was elected to office for the first time last fall after running a campaign focused heavily on public safety. He opposed a proposal to replace the city's Police Department with public safety agency.

While Rainville works to rebuild his ties with the Somali community, some of his colleagues on the council are seeking a harsh punishment for his comments. Meanwhile, there are two open ethics complaints involving Rainville.

Council Member Jeremiah Ellison said recently that the council doesn't need to wait for the findings of an ethics board investigation to condemn Rainville's "xenophobic, racist and condescending" remarks.

Staff writer Liz Navratil contributed to this story.