DULUTH — Fire crews battling the Greenwood wildfire scrambled to capitalize on the nearly 2 inches of rain that fell over the weekend to make big gains on the largely uncontained fire ahead of what is expected to be several dry days in the drought-ravaged region.

While the Superior National Forest fire still burns, weaker winds, cooler weather and humid conditions make for less concern the fire will soon spread beyond its 40 square-mile footprint, said Joe Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

"There are great conditions to get this fire contained," he said, with more rain possible toward the end of the week.

However, "a long, saturating rain" is necessary to put out the fire, considering the area's severe drought, said Larry Bickel, a public information officer for the national interagency team managing the fire.

Storms dumped 1.5 to 2 inches of rain over the weekend, that region's biggest 24-hour soak of the year, forecasters said.

"Today, fuels are damp," he said, of the brush and dead trees that easily ignite. "We'll wake up (tomorrow) and will it be another flaming beast? Hopefully we won't see that again."

The smoldering fire has not grown much for several days, after erupting last week in a new surge that destroyed more than a dozen homes and nearly 60 outbuildings. The fire is just 14% contained on its northwestern edge, according to a daily fire update, meaning that portion of the fire perimeter is reinforced with enough cleared and burned-out area that it is not likely a fire could cross it.

But many areas lining the blaze have some measure of protection called "black line," which can range from 15 to 300 feet.

On Monday, work among the 468 crew members, including firefighter teams from across the country, local volunteer fire departments and contract loggers, continued to build deeper containment lines, cut down and remove fallen trees and extinguish hot spots. A heavy focus is on the northeastern and eastern sides of the fire, in the direction of the small town of Isabella, said operations section chief Pete Glover in a Monday briefing.

If conditions are right, Bickel said, crews will "fight fire with fire" later this week, starting a controlled burn to push the Greenwood fire back onto itself. An old railroad line, the Stony River Grade Road, will act as a barrier. Crews have been fortifying the length of it, along with Hwy. 1, for days.

Bickel said protection of the northwest and western sides of the fire is "looking great." Homes and other buildings in the town of Isabella, now about 10 miles from the fire, are being assessed for protection, but fire officials say Ely, Babbitt, Finland and Brimson aren't in danger. Residents in the Slate Lake area were allowed to return home Saturday, but all other evacuation orders remain.

Nearly an inch of rain also fell over the John Ek and Whelp fires in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, and where the Quetico Provincial Park fires burn near the Canadian border and the BWCA. Neither of the uncontained John Ek and Whelp fires have grown since last week.

The Greenwood fire, that a week ago blazed so hot and fast it created its own pyrocumulus cloud, has burned for more than two weeks. It now sits between Greenwood Lake and the intersections of county Hwy. 2 and state Hwy. 1.

A 6 p.m. Tuesday community meeting at Finland's Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center will stream live on Facebook.

Jana Hollingsworth • 218-508-2450