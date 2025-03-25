Recipes

If radishes are too ‘spicy’ for you, try roasting them

Always a peppery favorite on vegetable trays and as garnishes, a turn in the oven reveals a softer side of radishes.

By Beth Dooley

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 6:00PM
Roasting radishes mellows their flavors, making them a springy addition to crostini. (Ashley Moyna Schwickert/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Radishes can do a whole lot more than garnish a vegetable plate or cheese board. Crisp and peppery, radishes are a refreshing taste of spring and they make a crunchy addition to salads, slaws and sandwiches.

Local farm-fresh radishes are in our farmers markets and co-ops now — bright red, purple, white and those pretty pink-tipped French varieties. They brighten our winter-weary palates with peppery snap, and this nutrient-dense cruciferous vegetable is loaded with vitamins C, K and B6, plus calcium, potassium, magnesium and antioxidants.

Sure, they’re good fresh, but have you tried them roasted? You should. Heat tames the radishes’ assertive spiciness and turns them juicy, succulent — even a bit sweet. They’re similar to baby turnips, but way tastier as they become more complex.

The roasting process is reliable and simple. Cut the larger orbs into halves or quarters so they roast up evenly and at the same rate. Just toss them in oil, spread on a baking sheet so they’re not touching, sprinkle with a bit of coarse salt and blast them in the oven until they begin to wrinkle. For quicker results, slice the radishes into coins and pan-roast them in butter or oil on the stovetop.

Serve roasted radishes on crostini for an elegant appetizer and easy snack. Fold them into a whole grain pilaf with chopped herbs; tangle with pasta or pile on buttery polenta and dust with Parmesan. Add cauliflower, carrots, beets and/or parsnips to the roasting pan for a winning side dish to grilled fish, crispy chicken and seared steak, and spark it all with hot sauce.

If the tops are green and vibrant, don’t discard them. They add a crisp, finishing touch. Radishes, when roasted, are one of the simplest foods packed with surprise.

Pan-Roasted Radishes with Lemon on Crostini

Serves 2 to 4.

Serve on crisp crostini or triangles of light toast for an elegant appetizer or alongside soup or salad. From Beth Dooley.

  • 1 bunch radishes, sliced
    • 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
      • 2 tbsp. unsalted butter
        • 2 cloves garlic, smashed
          • 1 tbsp. lemon juice
            • 4 to 6 crostini or toast triangles
              • Coarse salt
                • Chopped parsley for garnish

                  Directions

                  Place a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil and butter and when the butter is melted, add the garlic cloves. Arrange the radish slices cut-side down without crowding the pan. Cook without moving until the radishes are tender and wrinkled about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the radish slices, set aside, and swirl in the lemon juice.

                  Arrange the radish slices on the crostini, drizzle with the lemony pan butter and sprinkle with coarse salt. Garnish with the parsley.

                  Roast Whole Radishes

                  Serves 2 to 4.

                  This works beautifully with the smaller round radishes or the French Breakfast varieties. Serve as a vibrant side dish, toss with pasta, or top polenta. From Beth Dooley.

                  • 1 bunch radishes with leaves
                    • 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
                      • Coarse salt
                        • Coarsely ground black pepper

                          Directions

                          Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment. Scatter the radishes on the baking sheet and drizzle with the oil; sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Roast the radishes until they begin to shrivel and become tender, about 15 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally. Remove and serve warm or at room temperature.

                          Beth Dooley is the author of “The Perennial Kitchen.” Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.

                          Beth Dooley

