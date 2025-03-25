If radishes are too ‘spicy’ for you, try roasting them

The roasting process is reliable and simple. Cut the larger orbs into halves or quarters so they roast up evenly and at the same rate. Just toss them in oil, spread on a baking sheet so they’re not touching, sprinkle with a bit of coarse salt and blast them in the oven until they begin to wrinkle. For quicker results, slice the radishes into coins and pan-roast them in butter or oil on the stovetop.