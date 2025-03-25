If radishes are too ‘spicy’ for you, try roasting them

Radishes can do a whole lot more than garnish a vegetable plate or cheese board. Crisp and peppery, radishes are a refreshing taste of spring and they make a crunchy addition to salads, slaws and sandwiches.
Local farm-fresh radishes are in our farmers markets and co-ops now — bright red, purple, white and those pretty pink-tipped French varieties. They brighten our winter-weary palates with peppery snap, and this nutrient-dense cruciferous vegetable is loaded with vitamins C, K and B6, plus calcium, potassium, magnesium and antioxidants.
Sure, they’re good fresh, but have you tried them roasted? You should. Heat tames the radishes’ assertive spiciness and turns them juicy, succulent — even a bit sweet. They’re similar to baby turnips, but way tastier as they become more complex.
The roasting process is reliable and simple. Cut the larger orbs into halves or quarters so they roast up evenly and at the same rate. Just toss them in oil, spread on a baking sheet so they’re not touching, sprinkle with a bit of coarse salt and blast them in the oven until they begin to wrinkle. For quicker results, slice the radishes into coins and pan-roast them in butter or oil on the stovetop.
Serve roasted radishes on crostini for an elegant appetizer and easy snack. Fold them into a whole grain pilaf with chopped herbs; tangle with pasta or pile on buttery polenta and dust with Parmesan. Add cauliflower, carrots, beets and/or parsnips to the roasting pan for a winning side dish to grilled fish, crispy chicken and seared steak, and spark it all with hot sauce.
If the tops are green and vibrant, don’t discard them. They add a crisp, finishing touch. Radishes, when roasted, are one of the simplest foods packed with surprise.
Pan-Roasted Radishes with Lemon on Crostini
Serves 2 to 4.
Serve on crisp crostini or triangles of light toast for an elegant appetizer or alongside soup or salad. From Beth Dooley.