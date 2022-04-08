The Current, MPR's alt-rock destination, has announced the addition of four new hosts, including local favorite Barb Abney.
It's a return trip for Abney, who worked at the nonprofit station from 2006 to 2015. She was dismissed for reasons that were never made clear. Friday was Abney's last day at KFAI, where she was co-hosting "AM Drive" with Mason Butler.
According to the Current's website, Abney will start hosting "Radio Free Current" Saturday night.
Other additions include new evening host Ayisha Jaffer, former KYMN personality Jessica Paxton and freelance writer Chaz Kangas.
