The Red Bull Showrun is coming to the east end of downtown Minneapolis and it’s bringing road closures and parking restrictions that will start on Tuesday and continue through the beginning of next week.
Formula One event coming to downtown Minneapolis will put drivers on detour for a week
Parking restrictions and road closures begin Tuesday as work to set up a temporary track for the Red Bull Showrun begins. The event is on Saturday on 4th Street near Commons Park.
Billed as “a display of skill and showmanship,” the free demonstration event will feature legendary Formula One driver David Coulthard in his RB7 revving it up on a custom-built temporary track on S. 4th Street adjacent to the Commons, the large park across from U.S. Bank Stadium.
During his three-decade career, Coulthard became the highest-scoring British Formula One driver of all time, winning 13 Grand Prix races and giving Red Bull its first podium appearance.
Coulthard will take to 4th Street from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday “to allow spectators get a demonstration of the car’s speed and power, and provide an “unforgettable experience where spectators’ hearts will go nearly as fast as the F1 car on display,” event promoters said.
As set up begins, Portland Avenue will be the first street to close. Traffic won’t be allowed between 3rd and 5th streets from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Sunday, with the block between 3rd and 4th streets near the Wells Fargo tower closed until 5 p.m. Monday.
On Thursday, S. 4th Street between 2nd Avenue S. and Chicago Avenue will close at 6 p.m. and remain closed until 5 a.m. Sunday.
On Friday, 3rd and 4th avenues between 3rd and 5th streets will close at 6 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. Sunday.
On Saturday, Park Avenue and 5th Avenue S. between 3rd and 6th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The same is true for the westbound lane of 5th Street.
Parking will be prohibited in the following locations:
· Portland Avenue from 3rd to 4th streets, 8 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Monday.
· S. 4th Street between 2nd Avenue S. and Chicago Avenue, 8 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Sunday.
· On 3rd, 4th, 5th, Portland and Park avenues between 3rd and 5th streets, 6 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Sunday.
Maple Grove Transit Route 784 will be on detour Tuesday through Friday, with temporary stops added along 2nd Avenue S. between 3rd and 8th streets.
Showrun festivities will run from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Along with Coulthard, Minnesotans Andrew Carlson, driving a Trophy Truck, and Levi LaVallee, on a Polaris snowmobile, will showcase their skills. Street freestyle motorcyclist Aaron Colton and former Formula One driver and rally car champion, Scott Speed, will also entertain the crowd on South 4th Street.
