Quiet Sunday With Warmer Conditions

After our recent cold temperatures and periods of snow, Sunday is definitely going to feel different! Any cloud cover in the morning hours will be on the decrease through the day with temperatures trying to make an attempt to top 30F. It won't be as windy either!

As we look across the state for the last day of the weekend, we will see more clouds than sun across northern Minnesota throughout the day, with more sunshine the farther south you go. Highs are still around 10F degrees below average, but definitely warmer than they have been recently.

No Local Travel Concerns Leading Up To Thanksgiving

As we look toward any pre-holiday travel out of or into the Twin Cities... there won't be too many concerns this week! Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. As we head toward Thanksgiving there will be more clouds and we are watching the potential for a few snow showers moving through. There is still some uncertainty in how that may evolve, but at this time it would look like - if we did see snow - it would be on the lighter side of things (aka not a major storm).

A closer look at Thanksgiving shows daytime temperatures mainly in the 30s, feeling more like the 20s, with lots of cloud cover. Again, we will have to watch the potential for some light snow.

Quiet With Warmer Highs Leading Up To Thanksgiving

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

I must say, I'm a little disappointed that when I tune into RedZone later today that I won't be watching the next "Snow Bowl" game out of Orchard Park, NY. That is despite the fact that moving the Buffalo/Cleveland game was the exact CORRECT thing to do! Through 6 PM Friday, 66" of snow had been reported in Orchard Park. MSP on average sees 51.2" of snow across an entire winter!

Meanwhile, that soccer tournament that was moved to the winter begins today over in Qatar. Average highs this time of year are only in the 70s and low 80s vs. the sweltering 100s that they would have had if they played it in the summer. I'm a soccer fan, but kind of "meh" on this tournament due to everything else surrounding it.

The coldest air of the season so far is now behind us, with 20s and 30s returning in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. Mainly quiet weather is expected for pre-holiday travel through Wednesday, but some light snow could accompany your travels over the river and through the woods on Thanksgiving Day.

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. Wake up 12. High 30. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny. Clouds increase late. Wake up 18. High 29. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Back above freezing! AM clouds, PM sun. Wake up 15. High 34. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. No travel concerns. Wake up 20. High 35. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Light snow for Thanksgiving meals. Wake up 29. High 34. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds for Black Friday shopping. Wake up 25. High 33. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix. Wake up 24. High 36. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 20th

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 22 minutes, and 7 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 9 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight?: December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, 4 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 5th (7:51 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-December 13th (4:31 PM)

This Day in Weather History

November 20th

1996: Heavy snowfall accumulations of four to eight inches blanket much of Central Minnesota. Some of the heavier amounts included 8 inches at Montevideo and Gaylord, along with 7 inches at St. James, Mankato, Madison and Stewart. Six inches was reported in the Twin Cities and Glenwood.

1953: Freezing rain hits parts of Minnesota. 3 inches of ice accumulates on wires at telephone wires at Lake Benton.

National Weather Forecast

A frontal boundary and wind flow off the Great Lakes will lead to continued lake-effect snow across the region. Some rain is expected with a frontal boundary across much of Florida and the eastern Gulf Coast. Rain chances continue across parts of Texas with some morning mixed precipitation as well. Meanwhile, we'll watch the next system start to approach the Pacific Northwest.

Heavy lake effect snow is continuing this weekend in the Great Lakes, with some of the heaviest additional snow expected off of Lake Ontario where a couple more feet will be possible. Some areas of the southern United States could pick up an inch or two of rain.

Air pollution high at US public schools with kids from marginalized groups

More from the AGU: "Race- and ethnicity-based discrepancies in exposure to air pollution, especially regarding proximity to roadways and industrial zones, are well-established. A new study reports the first nationwide patterns in atmospheric fine particulate pollution and nitrogen dioxide exposure at U.S. public schools. On both national and local scales, schools with more students of color and students who receive free or reduced-price lunches, a proxy for poverty, are located in areas with higher concentrations of the pollutants, the study found. The study, led by members of NASA's Health and Air Quality Applied Science team, was published in GeoHealth, AGU's journal for research that investigates the intersection of human and planetary health for a sustainable future."

Sea level rise to dramatically speed up erosion of rock coastlines by 2100

More from Imperial College London: "Rock coasts, which make up over half the world's coastlines, could retreat more rapidly in the future due to accelerating sea level rise. This is according to new Imperial College London research that modelled likely future cliff retreat rates of two rock coasts in the UK. The forecasts are based on predictions of sea level rise for various greenhouse gas emissions and climate change scenarios. The study found that rock coasts, traditionally thought of as stable compared to sandy coasts and soft cliffs, are likely to retreat at a rate not seen for 3,000-5,000 years."

COP27: Without Greta, activists make waves at climate summit

More from BBC: "Young people are a more powerful force than ever in the UN climate summit, the UN's youngest climate advisor tells BBC News in Egypt. "Young people are definitely shaping outcomes here at COP27," Sophia Kianni says. Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg has skipped the Sharm el-Sheikh meeting, calling it a forum for "greenwashing". But young people from countries at high risk from climate change say they are "calling it out" from inside. In an address on Tuesday, climate activist Vanessa Nakate from Uganda will tell governments to wash their "oil-stained" hands."

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser