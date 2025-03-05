Officially our recent snowstorm dropped 7.5 inches at MSP airport — the most of the entire winter season. And it is (in theory, on paper) meteorological spring.
Quiet weather ahead, with rapid melting
After 7 inches of snow, daytime highs return to the 40s and even 50s.
It can snow hard in March, but a higher sun angle means rapid melting. Unlike December and January, most of the snow is gone within two to three days of a storm. Then again, we’re in no position to be picky.
Most of the metro picked up 4-8 inches, with a foot of slush for some southern and eastern suburbs. Most of it will be gone by Sunday or Monday. By the way, did you know that snow melts from the bottom up? It’s true!
We will see a few more slushy snow events in coming weeks, increasingly mixed with rain as we limp into spring. Quiet weather lingers into next week with a surplus of sunshine. Daytime highs return to the 40s this weekend, and maybe 50s by Tuesday.
Over the years, Minnesota has experienced tornadoes, blizzards and floods during March. Occasional warm fronts, too. Mud and allergy season is sneaking up. Could we see daffodils and green(ish) lawns about six weeks out?
