Weather

Quiet weather ahead, with rapid melting

After 7 inches of snow, daytime highs return to the 40s and even 50s.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 5, 2025 at 10:31PM

Officially our recent snowstorm dropped 7.5 inches at MSP airport — the most of the entire winter season. And it is (in theory, on paper) meteorological spring.

It can snow hard in March, but a higher sun angle means rapid melting. Unlike December and January, most of the snow is gone within two to three days of a storm. Then again, we’re in no position to be picky.

Most of the metro picked up 4-8 inches, with a foot of slush for some southern and eastern suburbs. Most of it will be gone by Sunday or Monday. By the way, did you know that snow melts from the bottom up? It’s true!

We will see a few more slushy snow events in coming weeks, increasingly mixed with rain as we limp into spring. Quiet weather lingers into next week with a surplus of sunshine. Daytime highs return to the 40s this weekend, and maybe 50s by Tuesday.

Over the years, Minnesota has experienced tornadoes, blizzards and floods during March. Occasional warm fronts, too. Mud and allergy season is sneaking up. Could we see daffodils and green(ish) lawns about six weeks out?

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Quiet weather ahead, with rapid melting

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

After 7 inches of snow, daytime highs return to the 40s and even 50s.

Weather

Douglas: A plowable, windswept morning mess

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Twin Cities in line for 4-7 inches of snow, blizzard conditions to the south

card image