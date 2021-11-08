Monday Weather Outlook

A cold front moving through Sunday Night will bring in some cooler air for the first day of the work week Monday, with morning temperatures still starting off in the mid-40s but highs only climbing to the mid/upper 50s. We'll call the day partly sunny once again.

Across the state on Monday temperatures will mainly start off in the 30s, but 40s will be possible in south-central and southeastern portions of the state, including the metro, and along the North Shore.

Highs will reach the 50s in many locations Monday afternoon (and just barely as you head north), with highs right around 10F degrees above average. The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds to partly sunny skies. All in all, not a lot to complain about!

Downward Temperature Trend

I hope you enjoyed the nice warm weather this weekend, as it looks like our descent into winter will continue this week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the 50s before a storm system moves in for the end of the week, helping to knock highs back into the 40s. The highs in the 50s to begin the week will be at least 5-10F degrees above average.

Precipitation Later In The Week

As that storm system moves in for the second half of the week, we should see precipitation chances increasing across the region - especially Wednesday into Friday. The heaviest is likely to fall Wednesday into early Thursday, with lighter precipitation continuing into Friday. With cooler air working into the state in the Thursday/Friday timeframe, we could see precipitation become a mix of rain and snow or all snow in some areas, with a mix possible Thursday Night into Friday across the metro. The best chance of accumulating snow at this moment would be in the western and northern portions of the state, but there is a lot of uncertainty still with this system this far out and details are likely to change. Either way, it looks like some needed moisture is on the way. This is a system to keep an eye on over the next several days.

Indian Summer Ends - Winter Begins Late Week

By Paul Douglas

My neighbors get concerned when I'm wearing my jean shorts, black socks and sandals. They're even more worked up when they see me pounding in my driveway stakes. Paul, do you know something we don't? "On a good day, yeah" I stutter, staring down at my sandals.

Full disclaimer: no rip-roaring snowstorms are setting up for the MSP metro area, but a few inches may fall by late week over northern and western parts of western Minnesota. A coating of slush is possible in the Twin Cities next weekend, but no polar air is poised on our northern doorstep.

We cool off today with dry weather until Wednesday, when a developing storm will push rain into Minnesota, ending on Thursday as colder air arrives. "Wrap-around" moisture will prolong snow from Duluth and Bemidji into the Red River Valley into Friday, where the sounds of snowmobiles may serenade locals within 5 days.

We are due for a faint wintry sting, but after an incredible weekend, capping off a euphoric autumn, I'm ready for a few baby-steps into winter.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. Wake up 44. High 57. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind N 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Wake up 40. High 55. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Dry start, rain arrives PM hours. Wake up 36. High 51. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind E 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain tapers. Wet snow up north. Wake up 37. High 46. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind W 20-35 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with flurries. Wake up 35. High 42. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind N 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Coating of flurries possible. Wake up 31. High 38. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds linger, few flakes. Chilly. Wake up 30. High 38. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 8th

*Length Of Day:9 hours, 50 minutes, and0 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 36 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9.5 Hours Of Daylight? November 17th (9 hours, 28 minutes, and 9 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At Or After 7:30 AM: November 30th (7:30 AM)

*Earliest Sunsets Of The Year: 4:31 PM between December 5th and December 14th

This Day in Weather History

November 8th

1999: A November 'heat wave' impacts much of the state. Temperatures in the 70's and 80's are recorded in Minnesota with records shattered in many places. The Twin Cities had 73 degrees, while Canby saw 82.

1943: A severe ice storm hits the Twin Cities, and heavy snow falls over southwest Minnesota. One person died in St. Paul as a trolley car slid off the tracks and hit a pole. A Minneapolis man died shoveling snow. Many telephone poles were down due to the ice. Places like Worthington, Windom, and Marshall saw 14 to 16 inches of snow.

1870: The first storm warning for the Great Lakes is issued by the U.S. Army.

National Weather Forecast

Rain and higher elevation snow will continue to fall across portions of the western United States on Monday. As you head farther east, the weather looks quiet to start the work week.

The heaviest additional precipitation through the next couple of days will be out in the western United States, with maybe three inches of rain possible for some and a foot or two of snow at some of the higher elevations.

Young people are optimistic that there's time to prevent the worst effects of climate change

More from the PBS Newshour: "A majority of young people in the United States are optimistic that it's still possible to prevent the worst long-term effects of climate change, according to a new poll among 13- to 29-year-olds from the PBS NewsHour and Generation Lab, even as many of them point to the multiple ways they believe climate change will affect their personal lives in the future.In the days since this poll was conducted, world leaders have gathered to attend this year's COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, to make decisions that will help determine our collective future on this planet. Scientists can predict just how much warming is expected to increase over time, and know what will help keep the most dramatic global warming at bay, and yet uncertainty reigns: Will countries make ambitious-enough pledges to reach net-zero carbon emissions quickly enough? Will they match their words with actions, as youth activists protesting in Glasgow are demanding?"

Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passes US House with billions for EV sector

More from CNET: "The US House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday night, earmarking billions of dollars for electric vehicles and clean energy and handing President Joe Biden a win after months of negotiations among Democrats. The bill passed the Senate in August and now heads to Biden's desk to be signed into law.The bill sets aside $7.5 billion to create a nationwide network of EV charging stations and expedite the adoption of electric cars this decade. Another $65 billion will fund an investment in clean energy and renewables for the nation's electricity grid, and promises to create a more resilient system. Funds will also funnel to various clean energy technology projects."

Repurposing carbon dioxide may be key to net-zero emissions

More from Texas A&M: "While a very small percentage of the atmosphere, carbon dioxide plays a vital role in sustaining life on our planet. However, if this delicate balance is disrupted, excess carbon dioxide can pose a formidable threat to our environment and the living beings that reside within.A team of researchers in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M University recently published a comprehensive review article on how carbon dioxide can be isolated through reduction reactions and then transformed into value-added chemicals for fuels, thereby providing a path to repurpose excess carbon dioxide."People are looking into innovative ways to mitigate global warming and minimize our impacts on the environment," said Denis Johnson, the first author on the study and a doctoral student in the chemical engineering department. "Through scientific advancements, such as our own, we remain hopeful that one day we may be able to start reversing what has already been done.""

