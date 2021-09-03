How often do you get to see one of the best movies of the year with its director, in a room with an extraordinary sound system?

"Summer of Soul," the acclaimed music documentary, will be screened Sept. 19 at Paisley Park, and Questlove, who directed it, will not only attend but will participate in a Q&A and present a DJ set.

"Summer of Soul" documents a series of concerts in Harlem in the summer of 1969 featuring standout performances by Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simone, the Staple Singers, B.B. King, Mahalia Jackson and many others.

Footage of the six concerts languished in a basement for decades. To put the Harlem Cultural Festival in cultural and historical perspective, Questlove, a first-time film director best known as drummer for the Roots, included modern-day interviews with concertgoers, musicians and journalists. The scene of singers Billy Davis and Marilyn McCoo of the 5th Dimension watching themselves perform more than 50 years ago is priceless.

Among the people interviewed is Edina author and R&B historian Alan Leeds.

The film has played to rave reviews, winning the Grand Jury Prize and an Audience Award at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Questlove already had been booked to come to the Twin Cities that weekend to DJ at Walker Art Center's annual fundraising Party in the Garden — a Sept. 18 event that is sold out but can be accessed virtually for free.

In addition to being the bandleader on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and an in-demand drummer and producer, Questlove has DJed at the Academy Awards and the White House, among other places. He is reportedly going to direct a doc on Sly Stone.

And he's a renowned Prince fan, who has DJed countless hours of Purple music.

While "Summer of Soul" is his first foray as a film director, the Renaissance man has branched out beyond music-making before. He's an adjunct professor at NYU, the host of a weekly podcast and a New York Times bestselling author, with his fifth book, "Music Is History" (in which he discusses one essential song from each of the last 50 years), due Oct. 12.

Tickets for "Summer of Soul" at Paisley are $25 for students, $50 for general admission and the Q&A. VIP tickets for $75 also include the Questlove DJ set. They are available at paisleypark.com.

