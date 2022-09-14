Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: If you missed it Tuesday, Twins rookie Joe Ryan had a no-hitter going through seven innings and 106 pitches before being removed by manager Rocco Baldelli. These sorts of things happen frequently enough that they aren't huge debate points any more, but that doesn't change the "what-if" quality and disappointment.

6:00: A well-earned draw for Minnesota United, but some drama along the way.

10:00: How Gophers football players prepare for games and watch games, with perspectives from defensive lineman Thomas Rush and quarterback Tanner Morgan. Then beat writer Randy Johnson joins host Michael Rand to talk about the Gophers being No. 1 in total offense and total defense in FBS.

31:00: Revisiting the Monday Night Football finish.

