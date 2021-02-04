Jared Goff is the new man under center in Detroit while Matthew Stafford is California Dreamin'. Are any other quarterback changes coming in the NFC North?

Plus: What's going on with the Vikings coaching staff? And who ya got on Super Sunday — Bucs or Chiefs?

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss in the latest Access Vikings podcast.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.