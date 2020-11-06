I’ve been recommending R. Eric Thomas’ essay collection “Here for It” for the past month. I’ve even purchased copies for a few friends in town and dropped it off at their front doors as a surprise. Thomas’ writing is insightful, smart and laugh-out-loud funny. The cover is a cheerful sight at this time, too.

Nina Badzin, Minneapolis

