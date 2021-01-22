"The Alexandria Quartet," by Lawrence Durrell

Readers of my generation were raised in a literary environment that admired the spare prose of Ernest Hemingway. I remember how stunned I was at reading the first few pages of what was to become "The Alexandria Quartet" of Lawrence Durrell. It was language used as a musical instrument to create imagery, provoke curiosity, and draw the reader into unfamiliar territory in a manner no one else I read was doing.

It was an experimental book, and much has been made of its structure. The first three parts cover an identical time period as experienced by three people; the fourth part moves the action forward in time.

It is not the stuff of a bestseller; critics have noted he uses "big words" and some unfamiliar words — which is precisely how he uses exactly the right word. One of the joys of e-books is that you can right-click on an unfamiliar word and up pops the definition. So look on it as an opportunity to enrich both your vocabulary and your horizons.

Mystery, conflict, exotic locales — how can you go wrong? It will take you a long ways away for a very long time.

James Wallace, Eden Prairie

