Don Quixote de la Mancha, by Miguel de Cervantes

I have reread "Don Quixote." What a book! It's considered the first modern novel ever printed. The stories of chivalry, love, compassion, resilience and determination are remarkable. It is a book full of inspiring stories that remind us that goodness and hope is inherent in mankind.

Steve Schulz, Minneapolis

Quarantine Reads are recommendations of uplifting books to read in fraught times. Please send your suggestions to books@startribune.com, with your name and city.