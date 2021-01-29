I smiled throughout "I'd Rather Be Reading" by Anne Bogel. The book is a collection of short essays about books and reading. It covers topics such as the pleasure and anxiety of recommending books, the joy of discovering a great new author, the disconcerted feeling when all of your library reserves come in at the same time, determining how to organize your books and the agony of culling. And the pull of reading just one more chapter.

SANDRA MCCALVY, Edina

Quarantine Reads are recommendations of soothing books in tumultuous times. Send your suggestion, with your full name and city, to books@startribune.com