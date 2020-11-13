I am rereading Patrick O'Brian's Aubrey/Maturin series of life during the Napoleonic Wars. The story takes place in Great Britain and other areas throughout the world. I have learned so much about life on land along with life at sea during that time. Plenty of nautical terms for a landlubber and words used in everyday life, so I bought "The Sea of Words" by Dean King for assistance. Historical fiction at its finest.
Marie Aguirre, St. Paul
Quarantine Reads are recommendations of soothing books in these fraught times. Send your suggestions, with your name and city, to books@startribune.com.
