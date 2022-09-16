'Quantum Leap'

It's been nearly 30 years since Scott Bakula's Sam Beckett got lost in space. The reboot hinges on the premise that a modern-day team, which includes Minnesota's Ernie Hudson, is determined to find him. But it's really just a chance to recycle a compelling premise that gives new lead Raymond Lee a chance to zip in and out of premises rich with tension, starting with a 1985 attempt to steal the Hope Diamond. This new version takes time travel much more seriously (the wisecracking Dean Stockwell is dearly missed), perhaps because producers are afraid to revisit the original's camp value. They should make the leap. 9 p.m. Monday, KARE, Ch. 11

'Vampire Academy'

As the title suggests, there's a good deal of bloodsucking in this new series. The real draw, though, is the female bonding between the two main characters, a princess (Daniela Nieves) who may not be ready to become queen and her bestie (Sisi Stringer) who's on the verge of getting expelled from bodyguard school. Peacock

'Dancing With the Stars'

The 31st-season cast boasts a bunch of compelling competitors, including Cheryl Ladd of "Charlie's Angels," actor Selma Blair and Duluth's Daniel Durant, who appeared in the Oscar-winning film "Coda." A lot of regular fans may not bother to root them on. That's because Disney has moved the series from ABC to its paid streaming service, the latest sign of Hollywood's set of priorities. 7 p.m. Monday, Disney Plus

'Reboot'

"Modern Family" co-creator Steven Levitan takes a nibble out of the hand that fed him with this spoof of network sitcoms. The series finds a cast from a "Full House"-type show reuniting for a second chance at stardom that doesn't go as expected. The cast includes Keegan-Michael Key, Rachel Bloom and Judy Greer, all at the top of their games. But the insider jokes about writers rooms and Chuck Lorre may sail over many viewers' heads. Tuesday, Hulu

'Escape From Kabul'

You may already know that the U.S. evacuation out of Afghanistan didn't go as planned. But it's likely you haven't seen the footage that shows just how badly it went. Along with horrifying scenes from 21 days in August 2021, director Jamie Roberts has assembled a diverse group of eyewitnesses, including Marines and Taliban leaders, to share their first-person accounts. 8 p.m. Wednesday, HBO

