Little has been disclosed about the death of a 27-year-old man after his collapse Sunday in the home stretch of a Minneapolis half marathon.
Why did 27-year-old runner collapse in Minneapolis half marathon and die? Heart doctor weighs in
The cardiologist, who was not involved in treating the stricken runner, fields questions after family points to “cardiac issues” playing a role.
The family of Blake Groulx did say in his online obituary that he was stricken with “cardiac issues” when he fell to the pavement and hit his head around the 11-mile mark of the City of Lakes Half Marathon that encircled Lake Harriet and Bde Maka Ska.
The obituary also noted that Groulx enjoyed running among an array of physical activities: hiking, camping, tennis and pickleball.
Two of the several health care professionals also participating who rushed to Groulx’s aid said he appeared fit enough to to complete the 13.1-mile course.
Groulx died later Sunday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, where a doctor signed his death certificate. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said no autopsy has been planned, and messages have yet to be returned by Groulx’s family for further information for this story.
Dr. Michelle Carlson, director of Hennepin Health Care’s Cardiology Division, played no role in the Minneapolis man’s care following his collapse, but she answered in writing some questions about this type of case:
How is it that a seemingly healthy and fit person in their mid-20s can be stricken with a fatal cardiac event?
There are many possible causes for sudden cardiac death with exertion. One possibility is a genetic cardiac problem ... that causes an arrhythmia (ventricular tachycardia/ventricular fibrillation). Other possibilities are an infection that causes inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) or a congenital anomaly of the coronary arteries. Both of these could again lead to an arrhythmia.
How prevalent is it that a case like this happens, if not in numerical terms, can it be considered very rare, rare, etc?
It is very rare. Among competitive athletes in the U.S., the rate of sudden cardiac death with exercise is probably less than 5/100,000.
Does the risk of such an event increase in prevalence based on undertaking a particularly strenuous activity?
Strenuous activity doesn’t increase the risk of sudden cardiac death unless the individual in question has an underlying cardiac problem.
Could there be medications being taken that would increase the risk of such an event?
There is some data that some medications might increase the risk of sudden cardiac death with exertion. These include medications typical antipsychotics (e.g. haloperidol), tricyclic antidepressants (e.g. nortriptyline) and some antiepileptics.
Is heredity a potential factor?
Yes, many of the possible causes of sudden cardiac death with exercise are genetic or inherited.
Other than the obvious — watch your weight and diet, and get exercise — what else can people do to improve heart health?
If someone is your family has had heart trouble (especially at a young age), talk to your doctor.
