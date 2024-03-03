11:30 a.m. at New York • BSN

Opening bell: PWHL Minnesota is attempting to end a three-game winless streak, a skid that has dropped the team into second place in the first-year league. Minnesota lost 2-1 at Montreal on Feb. 18, then dropped two home games at separate arenas, losing to Boston 2-0 last Sunday at Xcel Energy Center and then 4-3 in overtime to Toronto on Tuesday at 3M Arena at Mariucci, the team's only scheduled game at the home of the Gophers men's hockey team. ... Similarly, this is Minnesota's second game visiting the New York team, but the first actually in the state of New York. Minnesota won 2-1 in overtime on Jan. 28 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. Sunday's game is the third of four games the New York team will play at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., the new home of the NHL's New York Islanders.

Watch her: Recently acquired D Sophie Jacques scored twice for Minnesota on Tuesday, her first two PWHL goals. The former Patty Kazmeier Award winner at Ohio State was traded Feb. 11 after seven scoreless games with Boston in the PWHL's first trade and had one assist in four games with Minnesota before scoring twice Tuesday.

Numbers: Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle is tied for third in the league with seven goals and is tied for fourth with 10 points. She is one of nine PWHL players to reach double digits in points.