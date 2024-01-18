In a season of firsts, PWHL Minnesota added another Wednesday night: an overtime victory.

Down by two goals in the first period, Minnesota scored three unanswered to nip host Ottawa 3-2.

Susanna Tapani's second goal of the game — her first two tallies of the season — was the winner 1 minute, 57 seconds into the extra session.

The teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third period after each turned in a dominating 20 minutes.

Ottawa (1-0-2) opened the scoring just 3:41 into the game when Savannah Harmon popped in her first goal of the season. Six minutes later, Lexi Adzija took advantage on the power play to give the home team a 2-0 lead.

Minnesota (4-0-1) bounced back in similar fashion in the second. Tapani got Minnesota on the board with a power-play goal early in the period. At 11:20 of the second, Grace Zumwinkle took a feed from Kelly Pannek and buried past Emerance Maschmeyer for a shorthanded goal to knot the score.

For Zumwinkle, it was her PWHL-leading fifth goal of the young season and just the third shorthanded goal since the league began earlier this month.

Goalie Nicole Hensley made 24 saves for the victory.