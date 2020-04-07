PUT IT IN PENCIL

The revised calendar for the 2020 major golf championships — minus the British Open, which was canceled — and the Ryder Cup, which remains on its originally scheduled dates but is now a week after the U.S. Open.

PGA Championship: Aug. 6-9, Harding Park, San Francisco

U.S. Open: Sept. 17-20, Winged Foot, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Ryder Cup: Sept. 25-27, Whistling Straits, Haven, Wis.

Masters: Nov. 12-15, Augusta (Ga.) National