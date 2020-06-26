Less than three weeks after they promised to begin work on “ending” the Minneapolis Police Department, some City Council members pushed forward a proposal that could still include officers.

During a meeting Friday morning, the council voted to advance a proposal that would create a new Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention. Within that, there could be a Division of Law Enforcement Services that still includes “licensed police officers.”

Council President Lisa Bender described the proposal as “one step in a direction to create safety for every single resident of our city.”

“It’s a structural change,” Bender said, “that allows us to invest in a holistic approach to safety, using evidence-based strategies using the brilliance and expertise of our staff from all different disciplines, with all different kinds of experience.”

For that change to happen, the city would need to change its charter, which serves as its constitution — and it would need approval from voters. Council members are using an unconventional, expedited process as they seek to get the measure on the November ballot.

The Minneapolis charter requires the City Council to “fund a police force of at least 0.0017 employees per resident, and provide for those employees’ compensation.” Based on the latest census data, that amounts to roughly 730 police employees. The department had 892 sworn officers and 175 non-sworn employees at the beginning of the month.

In normal times, charter amendments would be considered over the course of many months. The council would consider whether to send the matter to the Charter Commission, which would give a recommendation, then the council would vote on whether to send the proposal to the ballot. Mayor Jacob Frey would also need to approve or veto sending it to voters.

But, with an Aug. 21 deadline for submitting items to the ballot this year, the city is moving forward on a rare, expedited schedule that will include just one public hearing. The amendment was introduced Friday morning, and will now move before both the council and Charter Commission simultaneously. It was not immediately clear whether a similar process has ever previously been invoked.

The charter amendment was written by Council Members Jeremiah Ellison, Alondra Cano, Cam Gordon, Steve Fletcher and Bender. All five participated in an event in Powderhorn Park earlier this month where they promised to work toward ending the police department.

“Decades of police reform efforts have proved that the Minneapolis Police Department cannot be reformed and will never be accountable for its actions,” the group said in a joint statement, offered with four more colleagues on the council. “We are here today to begin the process of ending the Minneapolis Police Department and creating a new, transformational model for cultivating safety in Minneapolis.”

The council members who wrote the charter amendment are expected to discuss it at a news conference on Friday afternoon.

Even before the council voted to proceed with considering the amendment, some community groups were questioning it. Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, said he fears it doesn’t outline an overarching plan for re-evaluating public safety and instead if “just a new name for a department.”