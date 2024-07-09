The "Purple Rain" 40th anniversary celebration ain't over in Minneapolis until the skinny kid sings one more time on screen — this time in one of the biggest rooms in town.

Members of Prince's estate will host a screening of the movie at Target Center on July 27, which is the exact date the movie hit theaters nationwide in 1984. The film will be shown at center court in the basketball arena that Saturday, 4-8 p.m., and some of its co-creators will be in attendance and speak. Memorabilia from the movie will also be on display.

Reserved seats will cost $19.99 and are already on sale via axs.com. There are also VIP tickets available for $199.90, which come seats on the arena floor, a souvenir and a post-screening reception. Target Center will be halved-off for the event.

"We are thrilled to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Purple Rain, a film that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide," Prince's eldest sister Sharon Nelson said in a statement. "This event is a heartfelt tribute to Prince's unparalleled talent and the lasting impact of his artistry."

Last month already saw a deluge of "Purple Rain"-related activities in Minneapolis around the 40th birthday of the film and its landmark soundtrack, including reunion concerts by Prince's old band the Revolution at First Avenue, a downtown block party and various events in conjunction with Paisley Park's annual Celebration.

Other events marking the movie's 40th anniversary are happening across the country this summer, including special screening events in Atlanta, Los Angeles and Brooklyn, N.Y. In Minnesota, the movie will also be screening all week, July 26-Aug. 1, at Pop's Art Theater in Rochester.



