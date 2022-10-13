More from Star Tribune
Pumpkins dazzle at Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
The Minnesota Zoo hosted its annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, themed "A Night at the Library." The display runs from Oct. 1 through Nov. 5.
Photos: Lizzo performs at Xcel Energy Center
Popstar Lizzo performed at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in St. Paul.
Columbia Heights City Council votes to censure member
The council voted 4-0 to censure KT Jacobs, accused of making a racist phone call to a biracial candidate for office, and also passed an added motion asking her to resign her seat.
Loons beat Vancouver 2-0
The Minnesota United FC shut out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-0 in a Decision Day game.
Vikings hold off Bears
The Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 29-22 on Sunday, October 9, 2022.