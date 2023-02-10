I lay on the sand of Luquillo Beach, warmed by the sun and lulled by the whoosh of incoming waves – just as I'd done here before, in my carefree, pre-parenthood days. Puerto Rico was 80 degrees warmer than blizzarding Minnesota. And here I was, I basking like an iguana. Nobody asking me for snacks. Nobody enlisting me in ninja training.

Between the Winter and Spring Breaks of last year, my kids, now 4 and 7, spent nearly as much time out of school as in it (Covid closure, teachers' strike, various holidays). That disruption, on top of an ongoing global pandemic, had made the work-childcare juggle especially stressful. I vowed this winter would be different: We'd build in a break by taking our first real vacation as a family of four.

My husband boldly suggested Europe. But all I could envision was our kids inadvertently knocking over the statue of David. And I wasn't about to drop thousands on a day-long flight only to tour Paris's finest playgrounds.

Another idea: A decade ago, when I lacked an entourage, I'd visited Puerto Rico with friends. Our activities – ocean swims, kayak paddles, rainforest hikes, ferry rides, food-stall meals – seemed more kid-friendly than big-city art museums and elegant bistros.

Puerto Rico, the "Rich Port" of some 3 million inhabitants, sits a bit off American tourists' radar. The U.S. territory feels international, with its colorful concrete buildings, free-roaming horses and primacy of Spanish language. Yet it offers the ease and familiarity of a domestic destination. There are English-speakers everywhere, American currency, even in-network healthcare.

With Delta and Sun Country offering nonstop flights, we could be there in about five hours.

Distinct culture

Make that seven hours — but, fortunately, the kids didn't complain about the flight delay. Or the pouring rain we arrived to in San Juan, Puerto Rico's capital and America's oldest European-established city. (Christopher Columbus arrived in 1493, followed by Spanish settlers.)

There are no rental-car deals to be had these days (RIP Priceline's "Name Your Own Price"), so we'd booked one through a local provider. My husband gamely slipped on his flip-flops and sloshed up to the counter of Charlie Car Rental's flooded office, a modest inconvenience for saving a couple hundred bucks.

Less than an hour later, we arrived in the eastern coastal town of Luquillo, where we'd rented a condo for the week. We found a restaurant and flagged down a waiter serving the patio, just as a car blasting salsa music rolled past. "Sorry," he shouted. "Our culture is loud."

The place was about to close, so the waiter directed us to a late-night beachside bar, called Boardriders. There we found Latin/Caribbean beats blaring from the karaoke machine — but no "Love Shack," "Purple Rain," or American pop hits at all. The fact that I didn't recognize a single tune was one of many reminders of how Puerto Rico's culture has remained distinct from the mainland's.

Beaches for days

Between Luquillo and Fajardo, a slightly larger city about 15 minutes east, there are beaches for days. The small, crescent-shaped Playa Azul was just a few blocks from our condo. The larger Balneario La Monserrate, known as Luquillo Beach, as well as Seven Seas Beach in Fajardo, weren't officially open the days we visited. But we simply followed the steady stream of beachgoers slipping through the fence.

Each beach we visited had aquamarine water, little to no seaweed, and light to modest crowds. The only variations were in sand texture (crushed-shell bits to silky powder) and waves (mild to moderate). The only thing to complain about were the beaches' frequently overflowing garbage cans.

On my previous trip to Puerto Rico, I had kayaked into Fajardo's Laguna Grande to see its marine bioluminescence — the ocean's version of fireflies. Three bays in Puerto Rico (and only a few others worldwide) are home to a type of phytoplankton, or microscopic algae, that emit a soft blue-green light when they're rustled. So each paddle stroke makes the water faintly glow.

My family stopped by the tour-companies launch site and learned my youngest wasn't eligible for the kayaks (minimum age is 6). But the kids were just as happy walking the plank of the pirate ship-shaped climbing structures at the neighboring Parque La Juventud.

By chatting up a local, my husband got directions to Playa Escondida, a "Hidden Beach" accessed by an easy, 30-minute hike. The next day, we followed the path through a tunnel of thick mangroves to find another spectacular, secluded strip of sand.

Island cuisine

Our favorite restaurant of the trip was Fajardo's La Estacion, in a former gas station. A couple of NYC restaurant veterans serve what they call Nuyorican BBQ, bringing Caribbean flavors to the American tradition. The grilled swordfish we ordered was white-tablecloth caliber. And the pulled-pork sandwich, tucked into Puerto Rican sweet bread, deserves a spot on any Best Of list.

We also ate well at the Luquillo kiosks, a blocks-long strip of open-air restaurants and food stalls. We found delicious, portable pinchos (kebabs) and, for a taste of the mainland, excellent slices at Revolution Pizza Shop. I'd also recommend Terruño and La Parrilla for a more formal meal.

Puerto Rican cuisine includes a lot of fried starches, including green plantains served mashed as mofongo or as chip-like tostones. We liked Puerto Rico's version of the empanada, called pastelillos, which are sold everywhere, even out of a beach hawker's insulated bag.

Our kids loved pairing the fish tacos at La Fonda in Luquillo with a flight of tropical juices: mango, passion fruit, tamarind, and soursop. And, even better, a virgin piña colada from the kiosks, served in its own pineapple, topped with a paper umbrella.

My husband and I availed ourselves of Puerto Rico's famous rums (its many distilleries include Don Q and Bacardi). Enormous mojitos were a common and refreshing beach sipper. Even with cocktail prices in the single digits, we didn't encounter the rowdy drinkers that often descend on beach towns.

Instead, the liveliest thing we saw in downtown Luquillo was three young men who arrived on horseback and hitched up their animals outside a bar. The friendly riders welcomed my kids' request to pet the horses and even hoisted them up to sit on their backs.

Day trips

One morning, we took a break from beach combing and drove 20 minutes from Luquillo to the El Yunque rainforest. The National Forest's most popular driving route requires online reservations, which took a few attempts to secure since they're snapped up immediately after becoming available, 24 hours before.

On my prior trip to El Yunque, my friends and I joined a tour group to zip line through the treetops. But the minimum age is 7, so my family opted for the drive, with pit stops to take in the view at an observation tower, marvel at a shuttered CCC-built swimming pool, scramble up a steep hiking path, and douse ourselves under a waterfall.

We also made a day trip to the small island of Culebra, the sleepier sister to the better-known island of Vieques, both just off Fajardo's coast.

The kids initially loved the upper-deck view and ocean spray of the passenger-and-vehicle ferry (tickets cost a mere $4.50 for adults, $2 for kids; be sure to buy them in advance). But the waves' jostle became less fun once my 7-year-old lost his breakfast. (We picked up Dramamine for the return.)

We caught a van ride to Playa Flamenco, which is often named among the best in the world for its crystalline waters and white sand. A decade ago, when my friends and I relaxed under one of its palm trees, I was approached by some of the island's roaming horses — one boldly licked the ocean salt off my arm.

Due to Culebra's and Vieques' long occupation by the U.S. Navy, the islands' lack of development helped sustain such free-range herds. But the islands' legacy as a training range means contaminants abound. Even after an alarming 40,000-plus bombs, grenades and rockets have been removed, an unknown number remain. (A posted flyer warns of the munitions: "They are not souvenirs.")

Though the risks to visitors are minimal, a massive, decades-long environmental cleanup remains underway. More immediately, mod wood-and-concrete showers, bathrooms, and kiosks are under construction at Flamenco, a welcome upgrade to the Irma-and-Maria-battered beach's minimal amenities.

On this trip to Puerto Rico, my kids were captivated by their novel surroundings, content to search for geckos, build forts out of palm fronds, or watch a guy shimmying up tree trunks to harvest coconuts (he kindly opened one with a machete so they could drink the juice).

As they age into more island activities — from snorkeling to surfing to scuba diving — I can't wait to bring them back.