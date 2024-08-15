Puddle potential lingering into Friday

If you haven’t noticed, daylight is dwindling to the tune of 2 minutes and 45 seconds every day. But summers have been super-sized in recent years, and the summer of ‘24 will once again wind up being one of the warmest on record, worldwide. Some of that residual warmth will spill deep into September. Long range model guidance hints at 80s next week, maybe 90F for the State Fair a week from Friday.