I’m updating this column on higher ground whilewearing a FEMA-approved flotation device. If atleast .75″ of rain falls overnight, MSP will be experiencing the 2nd wettest year-to-date since 1871. We are experiencing three Junes in a row. Welcome to June 76th! So much for Augusts “drying out” across Minnesota.
Puddle potential lingering into Friday
Sunshine should be the rule both Saturday and Sunday.
A slow-moving storm will keep showers in the forecast again Thursday and Friday, but there is good news for the weekend: sunshine should be the rule both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs in the low 80s.
If you haven’t noticed, daylight is dwindling to the tune of 2 minutes and 45 seconds every day. But summers have been super-sized in recent years, and the summer of ‘24 will once again wind up being one of the warmest on record, worldwide. Some of that residual warmth will spill deep into September. Long range model guidance hints at 80s next week, maybe 90F for the State Fair a week from Friday.
I’m trying to use my space laser responsibly: rain on weekdays and sunshine on weekends. It’s all good!
