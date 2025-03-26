Recipes

Pucker up: 4 lemon recipes to perk up your meals for spring

Make the most of citrus season and use a squeeze of lemon in everything from pancakes to potatoes.

By Meredith Deeds

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
March 26, 2025 at 2:00PM
Chicken Thighs with Lemons and Olives combines classic Mediterranean flavors.

Sometimes life is unfair. Like when there are 70-degree days in March and you think winter is over, and a snowstorm hits the next day. Or when you’ve finally had enough of the heavy comfort foods and you’re ready for lighter dishes and brighter flavors, just to find out that citrus season is almost over.

Luckily, citrus season technically doesn’t end until April, and even then, it’s not really over because oranges, limes and lemons can be found in almost any produce section year-round.

So, let’s get ready to juice, zest and slice: We’ve got some lemons, and we’re going to make lemonade. Well, not lemonade, but something equally delicious that’s sure to bring a little sunshine to your plate.

Lemons are plentiful and easy to find, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re easy to cook with. There are a few important things to know.

Making the best zest

We often don’t think about washing citrus fruits, because either we’re not eating the peel or we’re just using the juice. If you need the zest, though, wash and dry the fruit first.

When a recipe calls for zest, it’s referring to the thin outer layer of the fruit — the colorful part. That’s where the essential oils are and where you get the most flavor. Once you get into the white pith beneath the zest, things get bitter and unpleasant.

And if the recipe calls for both zest and juice, be sure to zest the lemon before you cut it up. It’s not easy to grate the zest off a little wedge of lemon. Trust me.

Making juice worth the squeeze

When adding lemon juice to a dish, do so at the end of the cooking process. While the zest can be added at any point, waiting to add the lemon juice will help preserve its bright, fresh flavor and prevent it from becoming acrid.

Think about adding a few drops of lemon juice to a dish before you add more salt. Most chefs know that adding just a squeeze of lemon juice can sharpen all the other flavors in a soup, sauce or stew without stealing the show. That’s why when it comes to the final seasoning before serving, they will grab a wedge of lemon before a pinch of salt.

Bottled lemon juice is not going to have the same bright flavor you get from a fresh lemon. For that reason, when I’m cooking a dish and I want to taste that liquid sunshine, I skip the bottle.

When I’m making jams or doing any other kind of canning, I actually prefer bottled lemon juice, because it has a consistent level of acidity, which is important when preserving foods.

Here are four recipes that are perfect for enjoying the end of the citrus season and saying hello to the beginning of spring.

Pasta al Limone is a cheesy (and easy) pasta dish that perks up any weeknight meal.

Pasta al Limone

Serves 4 to 6.

Luxuriously creamy, cheesy and perfectly balanced with a generous splash of lemon, this quick and easy pasta makes any dinner feel like a special occasion. From Meredith Deeds.

  • 1 lb. dried bucatini or spaghetti
    • ¼ c. butter
      • 1 clove garlic, minced
        • 1 tbsp. grated lemon zest
          • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
            • ¼ c. heavy cream
              • ¼ c. fresh lemon juice
                • ½ c. freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
                  • 2 tbsp. shredded fresh basil leaves
                    • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

                      Directions

                      Cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. Reserve 1 ½ cups cooking water, drain pasta into a colander, and set aside.

                      Heat butter in the same pot you cooked your pasta in over medium heat. Add the garlic, lemon zest, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Whisk in 1 cup of the reserved pasta cooking water and cream; bring to a simmer and cook for 3 minutes. Remove pot from heat, return pasta, and stir until coated. Stir in lemon juice and Parmesan.

                      Cover and let pasta stand for 1 minute. Stir and add a little more of the reserved pasta water if the pasta seems dry. Stir in basil and serve with a drizzle of olive oil and sprinkling of Parmesan.

                      Chicken Thighs with Lemons and Olives combines classic Mediterranean flavors.

                      Chicken Thighs with Lemons and Olives

                      Serves 4 to 6.

                      Briny green olives and bright, citrusy lemons are a classic Mediterranean combination. From Meredith Deeds.

                      • 8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 3 lb. total)
                        • ½ tsp. salt
                          • ¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
                            • 1 tbsp. olive oil
                              • 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
                                • 2 tsp. finely chopped thyme
                                  • Grated zest of 1 lemon
                                    • ¼ tsp. red pepper flakes
                                      • ½ c. dry white wine
                                        • 1 c. chicken broth
                                          • 2 tbsp. lemon juice
                                            • 1 tsp. honey
                                              • 1 c. green olives, pitted and halved
                                                • 8 thin slices of lemon

                                                  Directions

                                                  Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper.

                                                  Heat oil in an oven-safe 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Place the chicken, skin side down, in the skillet and cook until skin is crisped and well browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate, skin side up.

                                                  Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of fat from skillet. Return skillet to medium heat. Add garlic, thyme, lemon zest and red pepper flakes and cook, uncovered, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add wine and cook, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the skillet, until liquid is almost evaporated, about 2 minutes.

                                                  Stir in the broth, lemon juice, honey and olives and bring to a simmer. Add the chicken, skin side up, back to skillet, nestling into the liquid. Place 1 slice of lemon on top of each piece of chicken. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake, uncovered, until the chicken is cooked through and tender (an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thighs should register 185 degrees), about 30 to 35 minutes. Serve hot.

                                                  Serve Lemon and Garlic Roasted Potatoes with chicken or any grilled meat.

                                                  Lemon and Garlic Roasted Potatoes

                                                  Serves 4.

                                                  Serve these brightly flavored potatoes with a simple roasted chicken or your favorite grilled meat. From Meredith Deeds.

                                                  • 2 lb. small Yukon Gold potatoes, halved
                                                    • 1 medium lemon, cut into ¼-in. slices
                                                      • 8 large cloves garlic, smashed and peeled
                                                        • 4 sprigs rosemary
                                                          • ¼ c. olive oil
                                                            • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
                                                              • Flaky salt
                                                                • Lemon wedges, for serving

                                                                  Directions

                                                                  Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

                                                                  Place the potatoes on a sheet pan with the lemon slices, garlic, rosemary, olive oil, ¾ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper, and toss until everything is coated with oil. Spread out in one layer with the potatoes cut side down.

                                                                  Roast for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven, stir and turn potatoes, cut side up. Remove and reserve the lemon slices. Return the pan to the oven and continue roasting for another 20 to 30 minutes, until the potatoes are browned and crisp on the outside and tender inside. Discard the rosemary sprigs and transfer to a serving platter with the reserved lemon slices. Sprinkle with a little flaky salt and serve with lemon wedges on the side.

                                                                  Top bright Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with fresh berries and Minnesota maple syrup.

                                                                  Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

                                                                  Serves 4.

                                                                  Light, fluffy and citrusy, enjoy these delicate pancakes with pure Minnesota maple syrup and your favorite fresh fruit. From Meredith Deeds.

                                                                  • 1 ½ c. all-purpose flour
                                                                    • 1 tsp. baking powder
                                                                      • ¾ tsp. baking soda
                                                                        • ½ tsp. salt
                                                                          • 2 large eggs, separated, plus 2 large egg whites
                                                                            • 1 ⅓ c. buttermilk
                                                                              • 1 c. whole-milk ricotta cheese
                                                                                • Zest of on lemon, plus 1 tbsp. juice
                                                                                  • ½ tsp. vanilla extract
                                                                                    • 2 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
                                                                                      • ¼ c. sugar
                                                                                        • 2 tsp. vegetable oil
                                                                                          • Maple syrup, for serving
                                                                                            • Fresh fruit, for serving

                                                                                              Directions

                                                                                              In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

                                                                                              In another medium bowl, beat together the egg yolks, buttermilk, ricotta, lemon zest and juice, vanilla and melted butter. Stir in the dry ingredients until just combined. Don’t worry if there are a few lumps.

                                                                                              In a separate mixing bowl, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. Slowly add sugar and continue beating until stiff, but not dry. Gently fold them into the batter, stirring until no streaks of white remain.

                                                                                              Heat a griddle or skillet over medium heat and coat with oil. Pour about ¼ cup of batter per pancake into pan and use the back of the ladle to spread into a 4-inch round. Cook until edges are set and first side is deep golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. (Note: these pancakes are delicate and will be more difficult to turn if you don’t let them cook sufficiently on the first side.) Using a thin, wide spatula, flip pancakes and continue to cook until second side is golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes longer.

                                                                                              Serve hot pancakes with syrup and fresh fruit, as desired.

                                                                                              Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at @meredithdeeds.

                                                                                              Meredith Deeds

