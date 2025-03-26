Pucker up: 4 lemon recipes to perk up your meals for spring

Sometimes life is unfair. Like when there are 70-degree days in March and you think winter is over, and a snowstorm hits the next day. Or when you’ve finally had enough of the heavy comfort foods and you’re ready for lighter dishes and brighter flavors, just to find out that citrus season is almost over.
Luckily, citrus season technically doesn’t end until April, and even then, it’s not really over because oranges, limes and lemons can be found in almost any produce section year-round.
So, let’s get ready to juice, zest and slice: We’ve got some lemons, and we’re going to make lemonade. Well, not lemonade, but something equally delicious that’s sure to bring a little sunshine to your plate.
Lemons are plentiful and easy to find, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re easy to cook with. There are a few important things to know.
Making the best zest
We often don’t think about washing citrus fruits, because either we’re not eating the peel or we’re just using the juice. If you need the zest, though, wash and dry the fruit first.
When a recipe calls for zest, it’s referring to the thin outer layer of the fruit — the colorful part. That’s where the essential oils are and where you get the most flavor. Once you get into the white pith beneath the zest, things get bitter and unpleasant.
And if the recipe calls for both zest and juice, be sure to zest the lemon before you cut it up. It’s not easy to grate the zest off a little wedge of lemon. Trust me.
Making juice worth the squeeze
When adding lemon juice to a dish, do so at the end of the cooking process. While the zest can be added at any point, waiting to add the lemon juice will help preserve its bright, fresh flavor and prevent it from becoming acrid.