Anoka County law enforcement is seeking the public's help in finding a 15-year-old Andover girl.

Halle Marie Kelly Kennedy left her home about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a mountain bike. The girl is 5 feet 2 inches tall 1 and weighs 105 to 110 pounds. She has light brown curly hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black coat, gray

sweatpants, a blue winter hat with a puffy ball on top and black boots.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or 911.