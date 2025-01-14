Cannabis

Public comment period opens for Minnesota’s draft cannabis regulations

The public has a month to submit feedback on rules for license distribution, security, safety, packaging, labeling and more.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 14, 2025 at 4:24AM
Young cannabis plants in a growing room at Leafline Labs in Cottage Grove in 2019. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management on Monday published a draft of proposed rules for its upcoming cannabis industry, and the public is invited to submit its feedback.

Starting Monday, the public can submit comments online until 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12.

Instructions on how to submit feedback can be found here. The draft of the proposed rules can be found here.

“Today marks another significant milestone in the work to launch a safe, equitable and responsible cannabis marketplace in Minnesota,” Charlene Briner, interim director for the Office of Cannabis Management, said in a statement.

The proposed rules cover everything from license distribution to security, safety, packaging and labeling.

Once the public comment period ends, the state will make changes to the rules “based on reasonable feedback,” a statement said. The Office of Cannabis Management will submit the updated draft to a state judge and then to the Secretary of State’s office and the governor. Gov. Tim Walz will have 14 days to issue any vetoes.

Afterward, the rules will be adopted – which is anticipated to happen in the first quarter of 2025.

Once that happens, business licenses can be issued. That means qualified applicants for a microbusiness license could potentially begin cultivating cannabis and launch operations before summer, according to the Office of Cannabis Management.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

