Public comment period opens for Minnesota’s draft cannabis regulations

Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management on Monday published a draft of proposed rules for its upcoming cannabis industry, and the public is invited to submit its feedback.
Starting Monday, the public can submit comments online until 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
“Today marks another significant milestone in the work to launch a safe, equitable and responsible cannabis marketplace in Minnesota,” Charlene Briner, interim director for the Office of Cannabis Management, said in a statement.
Once the public comment period ends, the state will make changes to the rules “based on reasonable feedback,” a statement said. The Office of Cannabis Management will submit the updated draft to a state judge and then to the Secretary of State’s office and the governor. Gov. Tim Walz will have 14 days to issue any vetoes.
Afterward, the rules will be adopted – which is anticipated to happen in the first quarter of 2025.
Once that happens, business licenses can be issued. That means qualified applicants for a microbusiness license could potentially begin cultivating cannabis and launch operations before summer, according to the Office of Cannabis Management.
