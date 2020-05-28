Protesters, including some apparent looters, kept up their presence outside Minneapolis’ Third Precinct police headquarters Wednesday night, some of them throwing rocks and bottles at police. Officers deployed rubber bullets, flash bombs and tear gas to push them back.

Fired police officer Derek Chauvin and three others who were at the scene of George Floyd’s death Monday night were associated with the Third Precinct at 3000 Minnehaha Av.

At the nearby Lake Street Target store, looters were seen leaving the store with items that included large TVs. No police officers were there as of 6:45 p.m.

A smaller, less chaotic protest also continued at Chicago Avenue and E. 38th Street, where Floyd died.

Protesters also gathered Wednesday night outside the Minneapolis home of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and the Oakdale residence believed to be that of Chauvin.

About 30 protesters gathered on the boulevard in front of Freeman’s home, chanting and shouting demands for Chauvin, the police officer seen in a bystander’s video with his knee on the neck of the dying George Floyd, to be charged with murder.

Protesters kept up their presence outside the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct station on Wednesday night, with officers sometimes firing tear gas.

A larger crowd of at least 100 people, many carrying signs, gathered outside what’s believed to be Chauvin’s home in the 7500 block of N. 17th Street in Oakdale.

Someone threw open cans of red paint onto the driveway, and the word “Killer” was written in red on the garage door.

Written in chalk on the street in front of his house, “George Floyd,” “A murderer lives here,” and “He said he couldn’t breathe.”

Around 6:45 p.m., police blocked off Helmo Avenue, the main thoroughfare that was supplying a stream of cars for protestors to shout at. In addition, a squad of about 30 officers wearing riot control gear arrived, standing in front of the officer’s home. Protesters immediately lined up across from them, responded and lined up across from them.

There were also protests there late Tuesday, when the Washington County Mobile Field Force was deployed to disperse a large gathering there “for the further protection of the neighborhood.”

The Oakdale Police Department “empathizes with a hurting community and recognizes the ability of its citizens to peacefully protest in public spaces in an orderly, civil and lawful manner,” police said in a news release.