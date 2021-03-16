Ramsey County prosecutors said Monday they plan to retry a Carver County man who is charged with fatally shooting another man following a fender bender.

Anthony Trifilleiti faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Douglas Cornelius Lewis, 39. A judge declared a mistrial after a jury could not come to a verdict earlier this month.

Trifilletiti is still in custody with bail conditions unchanged, according to a news release from the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

Lewis died on May 1 after a fender bender crash between the two in St. Paul. Lewis said he was acting in self-defense. Lewis' family previously told the Star Tribune they believed Trifiletti, who is white, perceived Lewis, who is Black, as a threat because of his race.

Police did not find weapons on Lewis at the scene.

