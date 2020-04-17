Prosecutors in the case against a man charged with the murder of Michael Clark in downtown Minneapolis last summer argued that they had no choice but to postpone his trial due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memorandum filed Thursday, assistant Hennepin County attorney Dominick Matthews wrote that the defendant, James Wren, was also to blame for the delays after firing his previous attorney last fall.

“Two additional months of pretrial incarceration cannot be defined as lengthy given the circumstances,” Matthews wrote. “Additionally, the length of Defendant’s pretrial incarceration is similar to similarly situated defendants awaiting trial on first degree murder charges.”

The filing comes in response to an earlier defense motion to dismiss all charges on the grounds that Wren’s rights to a speedy trial were violated, when his trial date was moved from March 16 to May 11.

Judge Nicole Engisch said that she had taken the motion under advisement, according to court records.

Wren, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and related crimes in the is accused of shooting that killed Michael Clark and left his nephew paralyzed from the waist down after an altercation in downtown’s entertainment district last June. Wren has pleaded not-guilty to all charges, and signaled that he intends to claim he acted in self-defense.

Assistant county public defender Bryan Leary declined to comment when reached late Monday.

State law requires that a person who has been indicted and is in custody be tried within 120 days unless he or she waives the right to a speedy trial. But, Wren’s court-appointed lawyer argued that, COVID-19-related or not, the delay harms his defense, and urged a judge to consider releasing his client under supervision until the trial.

Legal experts expect defense attorneys to pursue similar strategies, at a time when officials across the country work to keep the criminal justice system moving amid the pandemic, balancing the need to protect the constitutional rights with growing health concerns.

But, Matthews asked the judge to allow the case to proceed as scheduled, writing that current circumstances made some delays inevitable, particularly after the statewide closure of schools “not only significantly affected the availability of jurors,” but that of the prosecutors, as well.

“Both prosecutors have school age children who were affected by Governor Walz’s order closing all schools,” he wrote. “This was relevant because it was understood that the order closing schools and daycares did not include jurors or prosecutors as essential works entitled to child care.”

Matthews also dismissed a defense argument that the death of a witness last month somehow prejudiced Wren’s case.

The witness, Kyle Culberson, was killed by a gunman who opened fire on a birthday party at a house in north Minneapolis’ Shingle Creek neighborhood, leaving two other men wounded.

A 23-year-old man has since been charged with his murder.

No motive has been given for his slaying, but authorities say there is no indication that Culberson, who listed as a potential witness for both the defense and the state, was targeted because of his upcoming testimony.

Clark died on the morning of June 10, after police say he tried to intervene in a confrontation between his cousin and Wren. Police say that Wren retrieved a gun and opened fire, striking the nephew and Clark, before fleeing. He was arrested a short time later, but no murder weapon was recovered at the scene, police say.